FRABS Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Introduction

Global FRABS Market

FRABS or flame-retardant acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is known for its extensive use in various end-user industries. The product is a type of thermoplastic polymer that can be used by injecting it into molding applications. This comes at a low cost and can be designed by plastic manufacturers. The substance displays various properties like impact resistance, structural strength, stiffness, resistance to chemical, excellent performance in both high & low temperature, enhanced electrical insulation, and to top these all, it has flame-retardant properties, which can safely put the global FRABS market ahead in the coming years.

Several factors can be identified as major thrust-provider for the global FRABS market. For instance, the growth in the automotive sector is expected to take the global market forward. Several countries are showing keen interest in the automotive sector for its growth in the coming years is certain. The appliance industry is also expected to promote the market substantially.

Key Players of Global FRABS Market =>

Several competitors in the global FRABS market are playing interesting roles to increase their own profitability and better the chances for prospects for the global market. These companies are LG Chem, Chi Mei, KKPC, CNPC, SABIC, Lotte Advanced Materials, Grand Pacific Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Toray, Techno-UMG, and others.

Segmentation:

Product and application are segments that have been mentioned in the report on global FRABS market. These two segments include details regarding factors that can be used later for better market analysis.

Based on the type, the FRABS market can be segmented into non-halogen type and halogen type. Both these segments are expected to gain favors from the global market using which they can fetch in substantial revenue in the coming years.

Based on the application, the global FRABS market can be segmented into appliance, OA machine, automotive, and industrial. The appliance industry is gaining traction due to the rise in per capita income, which is also a valid reason for the automotive industry’s growth. Other segments are also expected to post strong growth for the global market.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions in which the global FRABS market can be segmented for a region-specific study. This report has its focus set on the growth pockets that can be explored well in the coming years for a better profit margin.

North America and Europe are expected to show strong growth for the FRABS market due to the high inclusion of the product in various end-user industries. These two regions have robust industrial structures and their automotive sectors are also extensive. Europe has a robust automotive sector. Various industries related to appliances are also expected to fetch traction for the global FRABS market.

The APAC region is expected to gain much from the recent growth in the industrial sector due to emerging economies showing strong investment for various industrial sectors. At the same time, market titans from the automotive sector are showing interest in expanding their business in this region, which would help the regional FRABS market gain substantial impetus.

