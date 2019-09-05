Smart Space Market Seeing 17.6% CAGR to 2026: Historical & Forecast Analysis Report

The global market for smart space is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2019 to 2026 and will reach $86.52 billion by 2026, claims a new report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, increase in the use of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are boosting the growth of Smart Spaces Market. In addition, growing greenfield projects and increasing environmental concerns across the globe is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the smart space in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Moreover, the competitive scenario in different areas is outlined in the report to assist leading market players, new entrants, and stakeholders to determine emerging economies.

The key components of the market:

Hardware

Software

Services

The report segments the market based on space type by:

Smart Indoor Space

Smart Outdoor Space

Moreover, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications.

The key applications of the market are:

Energy Management and Optimization

Layout & Space management

Emergency & Disaster Management

Security Management

Others

The end-users listed in the report are:

Residential

Commercial

Utility Transportation & Logistic Healthcare Education Retail Manufacturing Government Others

Besides this, the report includes global key players as well as some small players of the smart space market.

The key players profiled in the report include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Coor

Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

SmartSpace Software Plc

Spacewell

Others

The research presents the performance of each player operating in the industry. In addition, the report offers an overview of recent developments of each player in the market.

To conclude, this report is a valuable source of information and direction for companies and individuals interested in the smart space industry. Additionally, we can deliver a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients, on demand.

