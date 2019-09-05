Bus Air Suspension System Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Bus Air Suspension System Market

Air suspension system relies heavily on a technology that gets substantial power from an electric or engine-driven air pump. This pump or compressor pumps in air to a bellow that is flexible and the process triggers inflation in the bellow and assists chassis in rising from the axle. The same technology is also applied in buses and the global demand for smoother rides are expected to promote substantial intake of the technology. Riding on this, the global bus air suspension system market is expected to receive substantial thrust and grow in the coming years.

Several factors like increasing investment from the tourism sector, city planners, and others are expected to push the demand for luxury models of buses, which would help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, long distance rides require smoother operation, which could trigger market growth in the coming years.

Key Players of Global Bus Air Suspension System Market =>

Several competitors in the global bus air suspension system market are playing important roles to substantiate their market position. These companies are Hendrickson, WABCO, BWI Group, Volvo Buses, ThyssenKrupp, Dunlop Systems and Components, Wheels India Limited, Infineon Technologies, LORD Corporation, Hitachi, ZF, VDL Groep, Continental, Mando Corp, and others.

Segmentation:

Product and application are two distinct segments that have been included in the study of the global bus air suspension system market. The segmentation holds substantial data to establish the impact of various factors and better the chance of growth in the coming years by providing ability to maximize the profit.

Based on the application, the global bus air suspension system market can be segmented into travel bus, city bus, tour bus, and others. The tour bus segments are gaining good traction due to the growing need to provide best comfort to their passengers. The city bus segments are also spending substantial amount in several countries to acquire such suspension systems.

Based on the product, the global bus air suspension system market can be segmented into semi-automatic and automatic. Hike in investments in various countries have triggered better intake of the automatic models. The semi-automatic model segment is providing much traction to various city infrastructures across the world.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Asia pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five regions that can be read as a part of the region-specific analysis of the global bus air suspension system market. This report has specific analysis of various growth pockets that can be used later to increase the profit margin.

North America and Europe are expected to gain substantial leverage from their robust automotive industries. Hike in expenditure for the research and development sector, and increasing investment from the automotive manufacturers are expected to take these regional markets ahead. Also, both government and private investors are spending substantially to increase intake of such advanced buses.

The APAC region is gaining substantial growth due to the expansion plans initiated by various automotive manufacturers. These companies are focusing on leveraging from cost-affordability and easy access to raw materials to garner more traction.

