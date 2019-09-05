Welding Helmets Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Welding Helmets Market

A welding helmet can be defined as a headgear that is require to perform certain types of welding to protect various parts of the face like the eyes, face and neck from certain types of damages from flash burn, infrared light, ultraviolet light, sparks, and heat. It has a widespread use in arc welding processes, such as gas tungsten arc welding, shielded metal arc welding, and gas metal arc welding. They are necessary to prevent arc eye, a painful condition where the cornea is inflamed. Arc eye, retina burn are some conditions that can be prevented using welding helmets. Ultraviolet emissions from the welding arc can adversely affect human skin, which is why the demand for welding helmets are growing. The global welding helmets market can expect traction from such serious conditions and grow in the coming years.

Several factors like the burgeoning construction sector from residential, commercial, and infrastructural aspect, increase in manufacturing activities in areas like automotive & shipbuilding, surge in demand for energy setups and others are expected to provide the global welding helmet market tailwinds.

Key Players of Global Welding Helmets Market =>

Several companies are showing keen interest in the global welding helmets market. These companies are Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works, ESAB, Optrel AG, 3M, Honeywell, ArcOne, KEMPER AMERICA, GYS, Kimberly-Clark, JSP, Enseet, Changzhou Shine Science & Technology, Welhel, Ningbo Geostar Electronics, Optech, and others.

Segmentation:

The global welding helmet market can be segmented on the basis of product and application. These two segments are expected to provide much analytical report on various factors that can impact the market in the coming years.

Based on the product, the global welding helmet market can be segmented into passive welding segment, auto darkening welding helmets. These two segments are expected to gain strong traction in the coming years due to growing demand from various sectors.

Based on the application, the welding helmet market can be segmented into shipbuilding, automotive, energy, general industrial, and infrastructure construction. The automotive segment is growing rapidly. Increase in the defense budget is expected to give shipbuilding sector notable boost. The energy sector is expected to gain traction in emerging countries.

Regional Analysis:

The global welding helmet market report segments the global market into namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report has its focus on discussing various growth pockets that can be of great importance for the market growth in the coming years.

North America and Europe are witnessing significant growth in the sector due to hike in the regional construction sectors and various manufacturing sites where welding is of great importance. These two regions are pretty strict about safety protocols that is why growth of the market in these two regions are expected to be substantial.

The APAC market is also expecting substantial growth during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Thailand, Japan, and others are expected to provide traction. This is due to the surge in construction activities and various industrial revamping procedure. These actions are providing substantial market thrust.

