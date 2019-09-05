Rapid Strides of Shale Gas Augment Splendid Revenue Generation for Global Natural Gas Liquid Market - TMR

The global Natural Gas Liquid Market stood at 7,982.63 kilo barrels/day in 2015 and is clocked to attain volumes of 14,806.59 kilo barrels/day by 2024 end.

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research’s latest report states that global natural gas liquid market is experiencing a robust growth in the ongoing forecast period. The report also mentions that the market’s momentum is mainly getting boosted due to the products’ myriad applications in end-use industries like petrochemicals. Moreover, the market is also experiencing this growth as a result of rising demand for natural gas liquid products in residential applications like cooking across the globe. Additionally, factors such as declining costs for space heating, reduced emissions from industries, lowered electricity costs coupled with less reliance on foreign countries for energy imports, are also responsible for the growth of global natural gas liquid market in the current forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Ethane to Emerge as the Strongest Segment

Fueled by rising industrial applications like development of large-scale ethylene crackers and pacing investments towards downstream industries for processing, purifying, and marketing Ethane segment in product category is currently drawing maximum revenue in the market. Additionally, the application of ethane as feedstock to produce ethylene is a prominent component required for manufacturing plastics, resins, and other industrial goods. This also adds to the dominance of the segment in global natural gas liquid market.

Request A Sample of Global Natural Gas Liquid Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9767

The segment is followed by Butane under the same category. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment encapsulate replacement potential, low carbon-footprints, and wide spectrum of applications in different sectors. Butane is specifically used as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking in almost every house. Henceforth, the growing demand for LPG by consumers also augments the growth of the segment in the global natural gas liquid market.

Middle East and Africa Dominates the Regional Segment

Presence of immense crude oil reserves in the region of Middle East and Africa is a major reason aiding its dominance. According to a research of Statistical Review of World Energy, Middle East accounts for 30% of global crude oil extraction. There are more than 800 oil wells in the region within an area of 5.1 million KMs. Cumulatively, these factors make the region as the leader of natural gas liquid market.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Natural Gas Liquid Market? Ask for the report brochure@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9767

However, in terms of application, North America is emerging as the fastest growing region in the world. The pace of the region rides on the use of various natural gas products as fuel for propulsion of vehicles in U.S. and Canada. Moreover, commercialization of LPG at a large-scale is also a prominent factor that is boosting the emergence of North America as leading consumer of global natural gas liquid market in the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Substantial Volumetric Growth Lures Revenue

According to the report by Transparency Market Research, the volume of global natural gas liquid market was 7,982.63 kilo barrels/day in 2015. However, the consumption of products from the market is expected to witness substantial hike of 14,806.59 kilo barrels/day by the end of 2024. Furthermore, this volumetric growth is expected to boost the growth of the market with 7.16% CAGR in the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Natural Gas Liquid Market@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=9767

The reason that the natural gas liquid market is to experience this hike is the entry of various players to capture the lucrative opportunities. Though, the cost of production for the products from natural gas liquid market is high, the players are relying upon the technological advancements to reduce this cost. Moreover, affordable shipping and market cost is further expected to boost the revenue of global natural gas liquid market players during the forecast period.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Natural Gas Liquid Market (Type – Ethane, Propane, Normal Butane, Isobutane, and Pentanes Plus) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2024.”

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=9767

The global natural gas liquid market is segmented on the basis of:

Type Ethane Propane Normal Butane Isobutane Pentanes Plus



Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Energy & Natural Resources Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Unconventional Gas Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/unconventional-gas.html

Oil Shale Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oil-shale-market.html

Cogeneration Equipment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cogeneration-equipment-market.html

Syngas and Derivatives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/syngas-derivatives-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Browse our Blogs for More Research Insights:

https://tmrblog.com/ | https://www.redfoxinfo.com | https://bitgmx.com

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.