Smart Labels Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Introduction

Global Smart Labels Market

Smart labels are often recognized as products that has an identification slip that is better than conventional barcodes. Thee tags carry more information and can be read using scanners. The chance of identifying the location of a particular product in real-time situation is expected to provide the global smart labels market significant traction.

Among various end-users, the logistics department is expected to gain substantially due to the growing need for safety of packages and data regarding real-time condition are becoming important. The healthcare sector is expected to gain from this in sections where transportation of organs is taking precedence. The automotive industry is also going to score well in this regard.

Key Players of Global Smart Labels Market =>

Several companies are playing integral role in taking the global smart labels market forward. These companies are Avery Dennison, Checkpoint Systems (CCL), SES (imagotag), Tyco Sensormatic, Smartrac, Honeywell, Zebra, Fujitsu, Sato Holdings Corporation, TAG Company, Alien Technology, Paragon ID, Century, Pricer, Multi-Color Corporation, Invengo Information Technology, E Ink, Samsung, Displaydata, and others.

Segmentation:

Product and application are two segments in which the global smart labels market can be segmented for a better statistical report. The report also contains several factors that can play significant role in deciphering the market stand for the coming years.

Based on the product, the global smart labels market can be segmented into EAS labels, RFID labels, Sensing labels, electronic shelf labels, NFC tags, and others. These segments are all going to fetch substantial revenue as they have very specific purposes to serve, which can provide the market with strong tailwind.

Based on the application, the global smart labels market can be segmented into automotive, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail, manufacturing, and others. All these segments are gaining substantially from very specific needs. For instance, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry requires fast recognition of the sample and easy access to it, which can be provided via smart labels.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five regions that can be taken into consideration for a better analysis of the global smart labels market. This analysis has its focus set on demographic factors that can be of great help for the market in the coming years.

North America and Europe are expected to gain substantial growth in the coming years due to the growing integration of the segment in various end-user industries like automotive, healthcare, and logistics. These two regions are witnessing robust growth in the pharmaceutical sector. Automotive industry is quite big in Europe and North America is having a strong growth in the sector. Such changes in the system is expected to promote the smart label market considerably.

In the APAC region, hike in the growth rate for the smart labels market is taking place due to spur in the logistical changes. To support the massive population, e-commerce sites are taking huge initiatives, which can be beneficial for the logistics department. Also, the regional market is witnessing a strong surge in the market expansion of the automotive sector, which can be an important traction for the market.

