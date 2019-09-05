There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,535 in the last 365 days.

Insights Into Successful Enterprise Strategies for Unified Communications as Well as Endpoints, Management, Security, and E911 (2019/20 Study)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Collaboration: 2019-20 Research Study - Technology Trends" report from Nemertes Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on data gathered from more than 600 end-user organizations, this study provides insight into successful enterprise strategies for unified communications (including calls, meetings, and team collaboration) as well as endpoints, management, security, and E911.

It also provides a glimpse into plans for emerging collaboration technologies including personal voice assistants, AI, and augmented/virtual reality.

Topics include:

  • How organizations are moving to the cloud
  • The total cost of ownership for hybrid, on-premises, and pure cloud approaches
  • User awareness and adoption strategies
  • Business case and value measurement
  • Team/workstream collaboration adoption and management
  • Headset, softphones, and mobile client plans
  • Microsoft and Cisco integration strategies
  • Management and security strategies
  • Custom application development and CPaaS
  • Emerging technologies: Virtual personal assistants, AI/machine learning, virtual/augmented reality

Key Topics Covered

  1. Overview & Methodology
  2. Participant Profile
  3. Determining Success
  4. Budgets & Macro Trends
  5. Calling
  6. Connecting to the Cloud
  7. SIP Trunking
  8. Security
  9. Management
  10. E911
  11. Team Collaboration
  12. Meetings
  13. Endpoints
  14. APIs & CPaaS
  15. Emerging Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l7d39

