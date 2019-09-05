Insights Into Successful Enterprise Strategies for Unified Communications as Well as Endpoints, Management, Security, and E911 (2019/20 Study)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Collaboration: 2019-20 Research Study - Technology Trends" report from Nemertes Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Based on data gathered from more than 600 end-user organizations, this study provides insight into successful enterprise strategies for unified communications (including calls, meetings, and team collaboration) as well as endpoints, management, security, and E911.



It also provides a glimpse into plans for emerging collaboration technologies including personal voice assistants, AI, and augmented/virtual reality.



Topics include:

How organizations are moving to the cloud

The total cost of ownership for hybrid, on-premises, and pure cloud approaches

User awareness and adoption strategies

Business case and value measurement

Team/workstream collaboration adoption and management

Headset, softphones, and mobile client plans

Microsoft and Cisco integration strategies

Management and security strategies

Custom application development and CPaaS

Emerging technologies: Virtual personal assistants, AI/machine learning, virtual/augmented reality

Key Topics Covered



Overview & Methodology Participant Profile Determining Success Budgets & Macro Trends Calling Connecting to the Cloud SIP Trunking Security Management E911 Team Collaboration Meetings Endpoints APIs & CPaaS Emerging Technologies

