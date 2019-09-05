Insights Into Successful Enterprise Strategies for Unified Communications as Well as Endpoints, Management, Security, and E911 (2019/20 Study)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Collaboration: 2019-20 Research Study - Technology Trends" report from Nemertes Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Based on data gathered from more than 600 end-user organizations, this study provides insight into successful enterprise strategies for unified communications (including calls, meetings, and team collaboration) as well as endpoints, management, security, and E911.
It also provides a glimpse into plans for emerging collaboration technologies including personal voice assistants, AI, and augmented/virtual reality.
Topics include:
- How organizations are moving to the cloud
- The total cost of ownership for hybrid, on-premises, and pure cloud approaches
- User awareness and adoption strategies
- Business case and value measurement
- Team/workstream collaboration adoption and management
- Headset, softphones, and mobile client plans
- Microsoft and Cisco integration strategies
- Management and security strategies
- Custom application development and CPaaS
- Emerging technologies: Virtual personal assistants, AI/machine learning, virtual/augmented reality
Key Topics Covered
- Overview & Methodology
- Participant Profile
- Determining Success
- Budgets & Macro Trends
- Calling
- Connecting to the Cloud
- SIP Trunking
- Security
- Management
- E911
- Team Collaboration
- Meetings
- Endpoints
- APIs & CPaaS
- Emerging Technologies
