Yoga and Exercise Mats Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

Yoga and exercise mats are extensively used for floor exercises and yoga, and are specially designed to provide adequate cushioning and coverage to carry out these exercises. These mats are usually made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), recycled rubber, or thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Depending on the material used and the size, these mats are available at prices ranging from US$ 25 to US$ 140. Increasing inclination of the population towards green products has resulted in an increased interest towards adoption of TPE and rubber mats, the former being manmade but biodegradable, while the latter is fully natural and biodegradable.

The recent past has witnessed a steady increase in the number of people opting for healthy life practices, such as regular exercising and yoga. Yoga not only helps achieve strength and improve immunity, but also helps strengthen the mind. It is widely regarded to be a perfect solution to deal with health conditions such as obesity, breathing disorders and diabetes and also mental conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression.

Estimates suggest that in the U.S. alone, yoga practitioners spend an average of US$ 90 on yoga and related equipment/accessories. This makes the U.S. one of the fastest emerging markets for yoga and exercise mats. Growing health awareness among the populace in the region is a major factor fueling this growth. Increasing number of yoga studios and fitness centers in North America further strengthens the position of the region as the largest market for yoga and exercise mats.

Barefoot Yoga, Gaiam, JadeYoga, Manduka, Adidas Group, Body-Solid, HuggerMugger, Indiegogo, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Merrithew, Nike, PrAna, TriMax Sports, YogaDirect

For a thorough understanding of the prevalent conditions and trends in the global yoga and exercise mats market, it has been segmented on the basis of the following:

Product type

PVC Mats

Rubber Mats

TPE Mats

Others

End user/application

Household

Yoga Club

Others

Regional segmentation

An in-depth analysis of the global yoga and exercise mats market has been carried out by studying the market across the following geographical regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The market is highly fragmented, with manufacturers vying to secure greater market share by introducing novel products. Major players in the market are focusing on consolidating their position in the market by focusing on online sales channels to further bolster sales. Currently, the offline distribution channel, comprising mainly independent retail stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets are the largest revenue generators, given the wide variety of options available and on display. Players are also trying to differentiate their products and ride the green wave, by introducing green yoga and exercise mats made from natural rubber, jute, and cotton. Europe is touted to be the next major market for yoga and exercise mats, with growing incidence of obesity and lifestyle related health issues among the populace.

Initiatives such as International Yoga Day, celebrated to mark the inception of yoga by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to promote global health, peace and harmony, are further lending traction to growth of this market. With an average of US$ 80 billion spent on yoga across the globe each year, the market is only just expanding and is still a long way from reaching its true potential.

