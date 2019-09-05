Elastic Adhesives & Sealants Market Anticipated to Exceed $22 Billion by 2024 - Rising Demand for SMP Adhesives Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastic Adhesives & Sealants Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, SMP), End-Use Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The elastic adhesives & sealants market exhibits high growth potential, and it is projected to reach USD22.3 billion by 2024 from USD 16.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



The key companies profiled in this report are the Henkel AG & CO. KGaA (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), H.B. Fuller Company (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), and 3M Company (US).

The elastic adhesives & sealants market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The growth of end-use industries such as construction, industrial, and automotive & transportation as well as growing demand for silicone and SMP adhesives are the key factors driving the elastic adhesives & sealants market. However, the lack of acceptance from end-users is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The SMP segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the overall elastic adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period

SMP resin market is projected to register the highest CAGR, aided by the stringent environmental regulations. These regulations prohibit the use of highly toxic solvents, which have VOC emissions. As SMP adhesives & sealants are odorless, free of isocyanates and solvents, and emit no VOCs, their demand is expected to increase. In addition, they do not require primers and have adhesion with almost every substrate, excellent weathering resistance, color stability, and UV resistance, and are easily paintable and retain the quality of paint.

The elastic adhesives & sealants market in the automotive & transportation end-use industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Elastic adhesives & sealants find numerous uses in automobiles, such as in front glass windshield, side glass, and car body. They are used in places requiring moderate adhesion but high elongation. For vehicle manufacturers, the use of elastic adhesives with their multi-function properties reduces the number of separate processing stages and enables a more streamlined production operation. Further, the customer also benefits from fuel savings with the use of lightweight and elastic bonded materials.

APAC elastic adhesives & sealants market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC elastic adhesives & sealants market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is a lucrative market for elastic adhesives & sealants owing to the increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for elastic adhesives & sealants in APAC.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players

4.2 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market: Major Resin Types

4.3 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market in APAC

4.4 Global Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market

4.5 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market: Developed vs. Developing Nations

4.6 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market: Growing Demand From APAC

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Glazing and Panel Applications

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Adhesive Bonding Leading to Ease of Application

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand From Developing Countries

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of Silicone Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants in Various Industries

5.2.1.6 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon Emitting Vehicles

5.2.1.7 Growing Demand for SMP Adhesives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Acceptance From End Users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.3.2 Innovations Across End-Use Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals Required for Production

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.1.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts

5.4.1.2 Forecast of the Construction Industry

5.4.1.3 Growth Indicators in the Automotive Industry

5.5 Patent Details

5.5.1 List of Major Patents

6 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.3 Silicone

6.4 Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

6.5 Others

7 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market, By End-Use Industry and Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Construction

7.2.1 Flooring

7.2.2 Glazing

7.2.3 Sanitary & Kitchen

7.2.4 Off-Site Operations

7.2.5 Civil Engineering

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Direct Glazing

7.3.2 Assembly

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Automotive & Transportation

8 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market, Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 APAC

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 New Product Launches

9.3 Expansions

9.4 Acquisitions

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launch

10.4.2 Investment & Expansion

10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Henkel

11.2 Sika

11.3 Arkema

11.4 Dow Chemical

11.5 3M

11.6 H.B. Fuller

11.7 Weicon

11.8 Threebond

11.9 Cemedine

11.10 Beijing Comens New Materials

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 New Polyurethane Technologies (NPT)

11.11.2 Mapei

11.11.3 Soudal

11.11.4 Jowat

11.11.5 Permabond

11.11.6 Dymax

11.11.7 Grupo Celo

11.11.8 Hermann Otto

11.11.9 Kleiberit

11.11.10 Recoll

11.11.11 Aderis

11.11.12 Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology

11.11.13 Tremco Illbruck

11.11.14 Illinois Tool Works

11.11.15 Huntsman

11.11.16 Merz+Benteli

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7ppl6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.