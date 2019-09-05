Verit Advisors® John Solimine to Speak at Midwest ESOP Conference

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors® announces that John Solimine, will participate as a panelist at the Midwest ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Conference September 11-13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mr. Solimine is speaking with Andy Daly of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP, in a session titled “A Hat for Every Occasion” on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

John Solimine, Founding Member and Managing Director at Verit, has over 20 years of experience in investment banking and debt capital markets. He began his career at LaSalle Bank (now Bank of America), where he provided debt financing alternatives for middle-market private equity sponsors and portfolio companies. He gained investment banking experience at Bear Stearns and Jefferies & Company in New York. He later joined Equibase Capital Group, a Chicago private equity firm.

About Verit Advisors®

Founded by CEO Mary Josephs, Verit Advisors® is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 as the foremost expert in employee stock ownership plans and transactions and middle market strategic alternatives, having designed, structured and executed hundreds of ESOPs. Verit also provides investment banking advisory services for closely held middle market businesses that relate to ownership transition and related strategic alternatives. Additionally, Verit advises on corporate finance, M&A, debt capital markets, board advisory services, transaction opinions and valuation services.

