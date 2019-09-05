Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on education spending and student performance coming Friday, Sept. 6

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Sept. 6, as students across Canada finish their first week of school, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on student performance and education spending.



International Spending and PISA Performance compares results from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), an international series of tests used to measure academic performance, from 72 countries (including Canada) from 2000 to 2015, the latest year of available data, while also comparing education spending levels.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Sept. 6 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Krieg, Professor of Economics, Western Washington University

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.