Crate.io Releases New Version of CrateDB – the Database Built to Support IoT and IIoT Businesses

CrateDB 4.0 adds several new features for better database resiliency, performance, interoperability, compliance, and security

Crate.io, developer and supplier of the IoT-optimized database technology CrateDB, today announced the release and immediate availability of CrateDB 4.0. With key updates that address several components of the highly scalable open source database, 4.0 makes it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for IoT- and IIoT-fueled organizations to put their machine and sensor data to work.



CrateDB is a distributed SQL database based on a NoSQL architecture that takes advantage of the convenience of SQL for processing any structured or unstructured data type. Dynamic schemas make it extremely easy to add new data types or indexes, and the architecture allows horizontal scaling by interconnecting servers to capture millions of IoT and IIoT data inputs per second (totaling hundreds of terabytes in cluster size). Distributed processing, data partitioning, and in-memory indexes return millisecond responses to time-series requests – even when many clients are working in the database simultaneously.

Benefits of what’s new in CrateDB 4.0 include:

Easier to work with time-series data via improvements to the options for specifying a frame for window functions .

via improvements to the options for specifying a frame for . Better clustering and node discovery by moving to Zen 2 to stay in sync with Elasticsearch.

by moving to to stay in sync with Elasticsearch. More PosgreSQL interoperability with synced data types names, synced timestamp formatting, the addition of the pg_catalog schema with its associated tables, and new functions that some tools require when connecting.

with synced data types names, synced timestamp formatting, the addition of the pg_catalog schema with its associated tables, and new functions that some tools require when connecting. Improved ANSI SQL compliance through new support for the default clause in the CRATE TABLE statement, among other changes.

through new support for the default clause in the CRATE TABLE statement, among other changes. Stricter access controls with the introduction of a dedicated privilege type for administrative tasks; masking of sensitive information has also been added to further bolster security when handling Azure and AWS credentials.

with the introduction of a dedicated privilege type for administrative tasks; masking of sensitive information has also been added to further bolster security when handling Azure and AWS credentials. Enhanced resiliency by exposing _seq_no and _primary_term, which can be used for optimistic concurrency control .

CrateDB has consistently proven valuable to organizations where vast amounts of sensor and machine data (in a variety of formats) need to be instantly and continually captured, stored, and analyzed. Deployed and trusted by large enterprises including Nokia, Gantner Instruments, Qualtrics, Comcast, and ALPLA, CrateDB handles millions of data points per second with fast, linearly-scalable data ingestion.

“CrateDB 4.0 is an important release for our userbase,” said Johannes Moser, Head of Product at Crate.io. “Fast access to secure data – massive, massive volumes of data – is so crucial to IoT and IIoT applications, and we’re proud to continue to find new ways to improve our core database to meet customer requirements.”

CrateDB 4.0 is now available for download here: https://crate.io/download/ . Information on other Crate.io solutions, including CrateDB Cloud and the Crate IoT Data Platform, can be found here: https://crate.io/products/

About Crate.io

Crate.io develops data management solutions that help companies put IoT and machine data to work. CrateDB is an open source distributed database offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the power and ease of standard SQL. The Crate.DB Cloud for Azure IoT is a turnkey data layer, offered as a hosted cloud service on Azure, enabling faster development of IoT platforms and data-driven smart factories. Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Dornbirn, Austria. A 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor , Forbes has also ranked Crate.io among the Top 25 IoT Companies in 2019.

