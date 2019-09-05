Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced Gartner has positioned Amdocs as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide*. This Magic Quadrant evaluates suppliers of digital business transformation and traditional telecom IT services for their completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“We believe this is clear validation of our ‘services-led services’ approach, in which we implement the latest technologies and methodologies to provide a full-service telco SI offering,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “Based on our extensive experience deploying cloud native products and deep understanding of the industry, we offer consulting, systems implementation and integration as well as smart operations services.”

Across the 350 communications and media companies Amdocs serves, recent wins in the IT services space include projects at Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile in the U.S., for helping it launch new mobile offers and service enhancements via agile methodologies; at Sky Italia, for modernizing its digital monetization operations in support of its move into fixed broadband; at Vodafone Idea in India, for consolidating, modernizing, automating and digitizing operations to enable speedy introduction of new services and innovative price plans and bundling, and at XL Axiata in Indonesia, for a managed digital transformation targeted to digitize the sales and ordering experience, consolidate multiple catalogs, and better manage marketing with more targeted and intelligent campaigns.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide" by Jouni Forsman and Amresh Nandan, 15 August 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

