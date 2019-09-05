Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Introduces Sugar Blast! – A new puzzle game IP that’s a fresh take on tap to match gameplay

/EIN News/ -- Rovio Entertainment Corp. Press Release Sept. 5, 2019





Rovio Entertainment introduces Sugar Blast! – A new puzzle game IP that’s a fresh take on tap to match gameplay

Sugar Blast launches globally today, September 5th, after a successful soft launch period. The new puzzle game expands on the tap-to-match gameplay style found in Angry Birds Dream Blast, adding a sweet new theme to the mix.









5th September 2019 -- Today, Rovio Entertainment introduces Sugar Blast, a new fun and casual tap-to-match game with a whimsical visual theme full of delicious sweets. Previously in soft launch, the game now brings its accessible gameplay to app stores (iOS/Android) around the world.



Sugar Blast is all about simple and satisfying gameplay that is easy to pick up and play. At the heart of Sugar Blast is a popular gameplay style derived from another of Rovio’s recent releases, Angry Birds Dream Blast (released: January 2019). Based on the success of Dream Blast, Sugar Blast takes the same core gameplay and introduces it to a new audience with a new visual treatment and playful characters.



“The mission with Sugar Blast was to create a compelling visual theme that introduces our proven gameplay to an even wider audience,” says Alex Pelletier-Normand, Rovio Head of Games. “As a result, the team has done a fantastic job creating a cute and vibrant world that fits perfectly with the game’s satisfying and stress-free feel. I’m pleased to say we now have two games in our portfolio which, while leveraging the same novel core gameplay, co-exist happily through their appeal to different audiences.”

Sugar Blast is available now as a free download in the App Store and Google Play.





For the Sugar Blast launch trailer, please click here.





Press contacts:

Sandbox Strategies (US PR for Rovio Entertainment Corporation)

Corey Wade

corey@sandboxstrat.com

Tel. 212-213-2451

Dimoso (European PR for Rovio Entertainment Corporation)

Jacki Vause

rovio@dimoso.com

Tel +44(0)20 7033 2660





About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, releases worldwide starting in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. ( www.rovio.com



