P2P Lending Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global P2P Lending Industry
This report focuses on the global P2P Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Lending development in United States, Europe and China.
Peer-to-peer lending, also abbreviated as P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online services that match lenders with borrowers.
The key players covered in this study
CircleBack Lending
Lending Club
Peerform
Prosper
Upstart
Funding Circle
PwC
SoFi
LendingTree
GuidetoLenders
EvenFinacial
Creditease
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Lending
Offline Lending
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Lending
Company Lending
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global P2P Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the P2P Lending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
