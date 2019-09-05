Clinical Decision Support System Market Size to Register 9.21% CAGR Growth through 2025 | OGAnalysis

Clinical Decision Support System Market Share by Geography, 2018

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market to 2025 - By Component, By Product (Integrated CDSS, Standalone CDSS), By Type, By Application and By Region

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong pace of emergence of Clinical decision support system market growth is considered as the new future of IT healthcare sector with the CDSS market likely to register a compound annual growth rate of 9.21% between 2019 and 2025. The market marks strong frontline for health care providers to deliver accurate diagnosis and improve patient care with point–of care decision.

The clinical decision support system market overview outlines market growth and opportunity in accordance to healthcare delivery, Electronic Health Record, medtechnology, and eClinical Solutions support platforms.

The research report published by “OG Analysis” studies the emerging market trend and upcoming market drivers across geographical boundaries along with promising market players.

The ongoing advancement in IT healthcare coupled with wide adaptation of cloud-based clinical decision support systems (CDSS) by healthcare providers is expected to drive the market segment over the forecast period.

On the other hand, threat of security and privacy to patient data, high maintenance cost of CDSS systems and limited awareness of Clinical decision support system are amid the dominant market drivers.

Key market entrants are strengthening dominance by incorporating top medical schools and hospitals

Clinical decision support system (CDSS) market growth targets extensive adaptation of digital health technologies, including EMRs, imaging, e-prescription and increasingly prevalent use of Connected Health and Wellness Device (smartphones and tablets) to monitor health in hospital & clinics.

Increasing popularity of CDSS in healthcare facilities is the major trend influencing the market size with technology benefits of fast processing features and in-built sensors, making them suitable for use in the hospital setting.

To promote precise medicine, point of care diagnosis and to avoid common diagnostic pitfalls, medical practitioners are increasingly depending on Clinical decision support system service providers.

In August 2019, VisualDx, the leading diagnostic clinical decision support system, announced Imperial College London, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, and Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals has joined a growing list of global customers to aid in diagnostic decision-making.

Cloud-Based CDSS market (Clinical Decision Support System) leads the global market

The growing adoption of cloud computing marks a larger market share for the integrated CDSS market segment. An estimated 95% of organizations run on cloud-based applications. Developing customized CDSS software, integrating flexible clinical path way and developing drug intoxication management are the prominent market trends. In particular, development of mobile cloud based CDSS on Amazon Cloud infrastructure provides diagnosis and treatment protocol to patients’ data has strong potential.

Strong demand for Drug Data Base emerges as a major market driver

The ongoing mishaps with medical prescription and treatment protocols, rise in human-based errors, and focus on quality healthcare are boosting the demand for therapeutic clinical decision support systems. One of the major factors that have aided market growth is the need for bio informatics and chem.-informatics resources across the healthcare sector.

In August 2019, the journal of American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA) proclaimed that drug prescription errors and adverse drug events can be reduced significantly through implementation of machine-learning based clinical decision support system for in-patients.

Growing significance of drug databases for treatment planning, patient scheduling, clinical charting and insurance claims largely drives the global CDSS market growth.

North America dominates the global clinical decision support system market share

Clinical decision support system market growth across Asia-Pacific region is showcasing rapid emergence driven by growing historic population prone to chronic diseases, the ongoing initiatives & funds to deliver standard healthcare as well as emerging cluster of IT healthcare entrants working towards health information exchange.

The growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and eHealth sector largely influences the clinical decision support system market growth across North America with major funds for wireless health service along with government initiatives to encourage the adoption of CDSS integrated with Electronic Health Record systems.

Rapid technology advancements and launch of new products coupled with M&A are the key strategies adopted by CDSS manufacturers in the North American region.

In August 2019, DynaMed announced the next generation of Clinical Decision Support platform, design of enhanced options to offer personalized, user-friendly experience that will save time and enable clinicians to focus on patient care.

Top 10 companies competing in the market growth include Cerner, Mckesson, Epic Systems, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V., IBM, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

