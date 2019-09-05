NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it has entered into convertible note subscription agreements with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”) and Mr. Bin Li, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company (together with Tencent, the “Investors”), pursuant to which NIO will issue and sell convertible notes (“Notes”) in an aggregate principal amount of US$200 million to the Investors through a private placement. Consummation of the placement of the Notes is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of September.



Tencent and Mr. Li will each subscribe for US$100 million principal amount of the convertible notes, each in two equally split tranches. The Notes issued in the first tranche will mature in 360 days, bear no interest, and require the Company to pay a premium at 2% of the principal amount at maturity. The Notes issued in the second tranche will mature in three years, bear no interest, and require the Company to pay a premium at 6% of the principal amount at maturity. The 360-day Notes will be convertible into Class A ordinary shares (or ADSs) of the Company at a conversion price of US$2.98 per ADS at the holder’s option from the 15th day immediately prior to maturity, and the 3-year Notes will be convertible into Class A ordinary shares (or ADSs) of the Company at a conversion price of US$3.12 per ADS at the holder’s option from the first anniversary of the issuance date. The holders of the 3-year Notes will have the right to require the Company to repurchase for cash all of the Notes or any portion thereof on February 1, 2022.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019.

