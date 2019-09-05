Healthy Snack Market Size to attain valuation of $25.2 billion by 2025 | OGAnalysis

Global Healthy Snack Market Value, By Product type 2018-2025

Healthy Snacks Market By Type (Fresh & Dry Fruit Snack, Meat Snacks, Cereal & Granola Bars, Trail Mix Snacks, Nuts & Seeds Snacks), By Distribution Channel

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health awareness, nutritive product portfolio and socio-economic trends shape the global Healthy Snack Market size

Healthy snacks market is holding macro share across food industry with anticipated market revenue of $25.2billion by 2025. The ongoing trend of health awareness along with easy- to go and Ready to Eat Snacks trend, as well as significant increase in obesity population are boosting the healthy snacks market growth.

Further, the emergence of Gluten Free Bread Products, Cookies and Snacks reflected by ongoing challenge of celiac diseases and gluten intolerance continue to demand gluten-free Processed Snacks in the medium to long term future.

Increasing retail sector along with efficient supply chain and creative marketing strategies are projected to increase the healthy snacks market growth over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Further, ongoing trend of strengthening economy summoned with increase in disposable income and increase awareness for healthy lifestyle creates potential opportunities for global healthy snack market growth.

Request Sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/213467

Millennial remain the prominent target group for most manufacturers of global healthy snack market

Tendency to snack frequently, interest in on-the-go foods along with focus on healthy and active lifestyle in the face of chronic health issues are key trends of generation Y prominently driving the global healthy snack market.

In addition to taste and pricing of health snacks, brand familiarity and brand association with quality, and sustainable production methods with high nutritional value are witnessing strong demand across the millennial consumer of both Savory Snacks and Processed Snacks.

Healthy production approaches & e-commerce business is significantly promoting global healthy snack market

Preparation of modern snacks with no artificial preservatives, zero trans fats, gluten-free introduction of non-GMO, and lowering sodium content in snacks are among key strategies adopted by healthy snack manufacturers.

Major sales of healthy snack bar are estimated to be conducted through online e-commerce portals. Purchases through digital channels, use of online information for product evaluation are being increasingly observed in both developed and developing countries.

Browse Healthy Snacks Market Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213467/healthy-snack-market

Expansion of large companies is being witnessed through acquisition of small and focused snack seller of global healthy snack market

Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., The Kellogg Company, Tyson Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Mondelez International, Hormel Foods Corporation, Kind LLC, B & G Foods, Inc., and The Hain Celestial Group, are some of the key players of healthy snacks market.

Unilever acquires Graze to strengthen its presence in healthy snacks market during 2019 while Nestle announced the sale of its chocolate business to Ferrero International in 2018.

In 2018, Hershey acquired the Pirate’s Booty, Smart Puffs and Original Tings brands from B&G Foods for $420 million.

New product launching, improving nutrition profile, and innovative strategies disrupts global healthy snack market outlook

In 2019, Nestle announced the launch of a new range of products under the Starbucks brand and are to be available globally.

Preparation of modern snacks with no artificial preservatives, zero trans fats, introduction of non-GMO, and lowering sodium content in snacks are among key strategies adopted by healthy snack manufacturers.

For instance, in 2018, Mondelez International Inc launched its SnackFutures innovation hub to capitalize on changing consumer trends and growth opportunities and lead the future of healthy snacking.

PepsiCo acquired Health Warrior, a producer of plant-based products like superfood snack bars, protein powder and mug muffins to expand its portfolio into healthy snacking segment in 2018.

Request for Special Discount on Healthy Snacks Market report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/213467

Healthy Snacks Market Size depicts strong valuation across Americas and EU over obesity and dietary Issues

Europe accounted for 32.5% of healthy snacks market share during 2018 leads the healthy snacks market owing to a wide base of youth population coupled with high expenditure.

Across, the U.S. market demand is boosting over high consumption, innovative key vendors & distributors of healthy snacks across the country and is projected to reach $6 Billion by the end of 2025.

Further, government and non-profit organizations are playing an active role in avoidance of gluten in snacks predominantly in the US and European markets. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Related Reports

• Savory Snacks Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213309/savory-snacks-market)

• Meat Snacks Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213432/meat-snacks-market)

• Snack Bar Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213623/snack-bar-market)

About OG Analysis:

OG Analysis has been a trusted research partner for 10+ years delivering most reliable analysis, information and innovative solutions. OG Analysis is one of the leading players in market research industry serving 980+ companies across multiple industry verticals. Our core client centric approach comprehends client requirements and provides actionable insights that enable users to take informed decisions.

Contact Us:

Anil Kumar

Phone: +91-7337 01 3757

Email: sales@oganalysis.com

Website: https://www.oganalysis.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/og-analysis/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.