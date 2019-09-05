Organic Snacks Market Set to Reach $23.7 Billion by 2025, Rising at a CAGR of 14.09% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Snacks Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Snacks Market size is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.09% CAGR during the forecast period.



The organic snack foods are packaged and made to be portable, nutritious, healthy, and satisfying by the taste. The rapid market growth of organic snacks can be largely attributed to the increasing health awareness among the people. The young population is now more cautious while consuming organic foods that are beneficial for the body.



This cautious behavior is rising because of the use of pesticides, GMOs, and chemicals in the food harvest. Reason being, it raises health concerns, and since consumers in emerging economies have higher spending power, people become more selective about what they consume as food. This trend has further led to the escalating adoption of organic snacks and has observed an extensive acceptance of organic snacks across the metropolitan cities and tier 2 and tier 3 cities.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SunOpta, Inc., YummyEarth, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Navitas Organics, Hormel Foods Corporation, Campbell Soup Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Kewpie Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and United Natural Foods, Inc.



