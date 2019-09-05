Online Recruitment Market Analysis, Demand, Application, Competitive Strategies, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online recruitment is the process of sourcing talent through the internet. The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years. All the major companies are recruiting through the internet driving the growth of the global online recruitment market during the forecast period.

The market grew not only through the adoption of e-recruitment services by employers and job seekers but also owing to the convenience and advantages such as wider audience reach, cost-effectiveness, time-saving model, process automation and others. Developments and trends such as social media, big data, mobile technology and artificial intelligence are expected to further drive this global online recruitment market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40300 million by 2024, from US$ 27300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3795259-global-online-recruitment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024



Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the online recruitment market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

GLOBAL ONLINE RECRUITMENT MARKET: SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The global online recruitment market, in terms of segmental analysis has been divided based on type of recruitment, application and geography.

On the basis of the type of recruitment the market is segmented into part-time and permanent. The Permanent recruitment was valued at the largest and it is anticipated to grow in the forecast period too. While part-time is more preferred in developed countries such as the United States.

Based on the application type, the Online Recruitment market is segmented into Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Financial, Computing, Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing and Other Industrial/Blue Collar. Among these areas, Technical/Engineering is projected to continue its dominance in the global online recruitment. In addition, Secretarial/Clerical is projected to have the second largest share in the global online recruitment market

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The Online Recruitment market, in terms of provincial scope, is divided into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global online recruitment market and will continue its dominance in the worldwide online job market owing to the increasing demand for new recruits and replacements in the growing businesses. Latin America is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1% reaching the value of USD 3.8 billion by the end of 2025. The main growth enablers in this region are shortage of qualified manpower to facilitate the growth of real estate, oil & gas, healthcare, hospitality and education sector along with others. The Middle East region is also driving the growth for global online recruitment market as the industry players across sectors are leveraging on e-recruitment to source the best talent across the world

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3795259-global-online-recruitment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.