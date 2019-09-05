Hair Dryers Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Hair Dryers Market

Hair Dryers are known for their ability tom dry out wet hairs and are currently, can work on targeted regions to make hairs look more appealing. The hair dryers market is expected to gain strong growth in the coming years owing to the growing self-consciousness and impact of the social media.

Several factors like the impact of social media and entertainment industry are expected to promote the hair dryers market extensively. However, the demand for the product can also garner traction with rising per capita income and realization of the importance of the product. With the rise in the use of e-commerce sites, the sale of hair dryers to grow even further. Increasing number of salons, across the globe, is also expected to provide the hair dryers market much-necessary traction. But the market can face slight distractions in terms of counterfeit products.

Key Players of Global Hair Dryers Market =>

Several companies are taking part in the upliftment process of the global hair dryers market. These companies are Dyson, Conair Corporation, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, Bio Ionic, Beauty Elite Group, TESCOM, Kangfu, Solano International, VOLO Beauty, Farouk Systems, and John Paul Mitchell System.

Segmentation:

The global hair dryers market can be segmented by product type and distribution channel. These two sectors are expected to play an integral role in deciding the future market course as they are substantially backed by volume-wise and value-wise factors.

Based on the product type, the global hair dryers market can be segmented into Handheld hair dryer and Hooded hair dryer. The handheld hair dryer segment is gaining substantial traction as it has the flexibility of use. The hooded dryer segment is also gaining thrust due to the growth in the number of various salon chains that are expected to provide opportunity for market growth.

Based on the distribution channel, the global hair dryers Market includes online and offline distribution channels. The offline distribution channel encompasses supermarkets, specialty stores, exclusive stores, saloon & spa, and hypermarkets. The market is expected to gain boost from the online distribution channels with growing e-commerce platforms. Other segments are also expected to substantially contribute in the regional market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are five distinct regions that have been included in the global hair dryers market report on the basis of a detailed region-specific study. This study also holds substantial possibility for the analysis of the growth pockets that can impact the market in the later years.

North America and Europe are gaining substantial market growth due to the high-level of awareness of this product. People in the region are quite confident about using such gadgets and due to high investment capacity, are expected to spend more on such products. Both these regions are also known to be highly aware of fashion, which can impact the growth of the market.

The APAC market is expected to gain substantially from the high integration of digitalization, which is helping in the expansion of e-commerce sites. At the same time, high number of consumers for the market is expected to take the global market forward. China and India are expected to make strong contributions.

