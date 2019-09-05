Stair Lifts Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Stair Lifts Market

Stair lift is a mechanical device to help people move up and down. The process includes a chair on a lifting platform that is mounted on the stairs to help various elderly or people with health-issues to move. Person sitting on the chair gets full access of controlling the chair. It can also have emergency batteries and backup call facilities. The global stair lifts market can expect strong growth in the coming years.

Increasing number of people with osteoarthritis (OA), rising cases of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, and physically disable people can be taken as an impactful factor that can shape the global stair lifts market. Government grants and rising per capita income are expected to provide traction to the global market. With increasing safety features, it is expected to grow more in the coming years.

Key Players of Global Stair Lifts Market =>

There are several companies showing great interest in the global stair lifts market. These companies are Stannah Stairlifts Ltd., Harmar, Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc., Acorn Stairlifts Inc., and Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global stair lifts market can be segmented on the basis of rail type, installation type, and user orientation. Such an analysis is all set to reveal various market dynamics that can be taken into consideration while strategizing for the future market course.

Based on the rail type, the global stair lifts market can be segmented into straight stair lifts and curved stair lifts. The straight stair lifts segment has substantial market coverage due to its features like easy and quick installation process with minimal training. The curved stair lifts segment is also expected to profit from its ability to fit into customizable shapes.

Based on the installation type, the global stair lifts market includes indoor and outdoor stair lifts. The indoor segment is gaining traction with growing inclusion of it in residential spaces. However, both these segments are expected to get boost from the rising geriatric population.

Based on the user orientation, the global stair lifts market includes seated stairlifts, standing & perched stairlifts, and integrated wheelchair platform stairlifts. The seated stair lifts segment is enjoying growth due to its comfortable seating and safety. However, integrated wheelchair platform stairlifts segment is experiencing surge due to better self-control.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions that have been included in the global stair lifts market. This segmentation allows better focus on growth pockets that can be explored in the coming days to increase the chance of profits.

North America and Europe are expected to profit remarkably as both these regions are showing high investment capacity and robust industrial structure for manufacturing of the component and easy installation of it in diverse industrial setups. High per capita income is also helping the market permeate into various private spaces to increase its market reach.

The APAC market is all set to benefit from the increasing patient pool and massive elderly population. Hike in disposable income is also set to inspire further growth for the market. India, China, Japan, Thailand, and other countries are expected to contribute substantially.

