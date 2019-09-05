The Future of the Market for Motion Sensors, 2019 to 2025 - Analysis by Technology, End-user, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motion Sensors Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Motion Sensors Market size is expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The rising applications of motion sensors in the consumer electronics and automotive industries have been considerably boosting the market for motion sensors.



An increase in the demand for high-end MEMS accelerometers within the industrial and defense applications are boosting the market growth. These applications may include structural health monitoring for bridges, inertial measurement units for navigation and oil exploration.

However, the high cost of detectors and the introduction of inexpensive and low-quality detectors in the motion sensor market may restrain the growth of the market. Despite the restraining factors, growing advancements in technology and novel innovations in motion detectors with their growing applications are creating various opportunities for market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., IFM Electronics GmbH, TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, KVH Industries, Inc., Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Motion Sensors Market, by Technology

1.4.2 Global Motion Sensors Market, by End-user

1.4.3 Global Motion Sensors Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Motion Sensors Market by Technology

4.1.1 Global Infrared Motion Sensors Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Motion Sensors Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Microwave Motion Sensors Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Dual Technology Motion Sensors Market by Region

4.1.5 Global Other Technology Motion Sensors Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Motion Sensors Market by End-user

5.1.1 Global Consumer Electronics Motion Sensors Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Aerospace and Defense Motion Sensors Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Healthcare Motion Sensors Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Automotive Motion Sensors Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Industrial Motion Sensors Market by Region

5.1.6 Global Others Motion Sensors Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Motion Sensors Market by Region

6.1 North America Motion Sensors Market

6.2 Europe Motion Sensors Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Motion Sensors Market

6.4 LAMEA Motion Sensors Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Analog Devices Inc.

7.2 Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Sensortec GmbH)

7.3 Honeywell International Inc.

7.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.5 STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.6 IFM Electronics GmbH

7.7 TDK Corporation (InvenSense)

7.8 Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Electric Works Co. Ltd.)

7.9 KVH Industries Inc.

7.10 Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4r5a16

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.