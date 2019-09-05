Ball Bearings 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The ball bearing is used in all major manufacturing industry and hence has become one of the most loved industry by investors all around the world. The industry finds its application from the farm equipment to the defense equipment where the ball bearings play an essential role. The rise in the manufacturing industry has helped the segment grow by leap and bound.

The bearing differs in shape and sizes and hence is designed according to the requirements. For example, the ball bearings found in wind turbines differ a lot to the ones found in cycles or any other automobile. Companies need solutions that can last long with very few or no maintenance at all. This has prompted manufacturers to build designs that last long at minimal costs.

The global ball bearings industry hit a significant milestone in the year 2018. The industry crossed a major milestone of $102.2 billion. The industry is supposed to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.31 % in the next few years and is supposed to reach a new, major milestone by the year 2023. On the other hand, newly designed machines also have a positive impact on the growth prospects of the industry.

Major players

The vast market potential has attracted a lot many investors all across the world. Companies want to experiment with the existing solutions and has been integrating various combinations like electro-mechanical ball bearings.

Some of the major companies working the field include names like JTEKT Corporation, LYC Bearing, Minebea Mitsumi, SKF Company, NTN Corporation, RBC Bearings, and NSK. These industries have been working for decades altogether and know the market inside out. Their expertise in the business is incomparable, and they design ball bearings for all major applications.

Key Insights

The aerospace and the railway industry has emerged out to be significant companies in the regions. The increasing push from significant governments on the growing use of railway transportation services has had a positive impact on the ball bearings industry. On the other hand, both air transportation and the railway transportation industry have an old, retiring fleet. The construction of new, advanced solutions will positively impact the ball bearing industry. Developing economies need advanced transportation solutions that have evolved with time. The recent measures do the same.

Regional insights

The ball bearing industry has been quite popular in the Asia Pacific region, while China remains the primary producer of the products. The growth in manufacturing industries, coupled with a robust supply chain, has helped the sector grow at an unprecedented rate. The rise in manufacturing of automobiles has further boosted the growth prospects in the region.

The other major geography that is affected by the growth of the ball bearing industry is Europe. The region has been progressing at unprecedented rates and has recently seen great investments and is churning out cars for major automobiles industry in the region. The United States remains the chief consumer, and the rise in demand has boosted the growth aspects of the area by a great extent.

