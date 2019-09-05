Construction & Demolition Robots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The construction sector is a labour-intensive industry that lacks automation. The lack of workers resulted in the reduction of productivity of the construction companies. The incorporation of robots in the construction industry has offered the benefits of improved efficiency, speed, safety, and also profits.

The global construction & demolition robots market is on the rise to solve the increasing problem of shortages of labour in the construction industry. The construction & demolition robots are mainly being used for the basic tasks of civil engineering projects and building construction projects. In the present scenario, the construction industry employs the robot for drilling, positioning, demolition, 3D printing, tunnelling, bricklaying, earthmoving, and rebar tying. The major, as well as the mid-sized construction companies, are readily adopting the robots for better accuracy, speed, and safety during the construction projects.

Key Market Indicators

The lack of an adequate workforce is the key market driver for the growth of the construction & demolition robots market. The growing urbanization and the increase in population demand for more infrastructures lead to an increase in construction. The growing number of construction projects drives the growth of the market. The increase in the number of skyscrapers will also increase the need for construction & demolition robots. However, the high initial investments are a potential limiting factor for the growth of the market.

Key Market Leaders

The important market leaders of the global construction & demolition robots market include 3D Printhuset, Acciona, Be More 3D, Advanced Construction Robotics, Conjet, Apis Cor, Ekso Bionics, Construction Robotics, Fastbrick Robotics Limited, and Komatsu Limited. Other key players in the market are Cyberdyne, Autonomous Solutions, Caterpillar, Fujita, Built Robotics, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Kawasaki Robotics, and Sorcos Robotics.

Important Market Segmentation

The global construction & demolition robots market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on robot automation, the global market is segmented into the semi-autonomous robots and the fully autonomous robots.

Based on the application, the global segmentation of the construction & demolition robots market includes building and demolition.

Depending on the type, the market segmentation encompasses structure robots, infrastructure robots, finishing robots, and other robots.

Important Geographical Regions

The important geographical regions of the global construction & demolition robots market are North America, China, Japan, and Europe. North America and Europe are the two domination regions of the global market. China and Japan are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The boom in the entrepreneurial sector is driving market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market scenario. The rising investments in the infrastructural projects are the contributing factor for the expansion of the Construction & Demolition Robots in the Asia Pacific region.

Latest Industry Trends

The growth in the number of skyscrapers due to the ever-growing population is an emerging trend for the global Construction & Demolition Robots market. The rise in the mixed-use building projects is another emerging trend in the Construction & Demolition Robots market.



