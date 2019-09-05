Bringing Cutting-edge Digital Innovation and Solutions to the Accountancy Sector

HONG KONG, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Innovation is revolutionising accounting and financial management. With new technology such as Cloud accounting, and a plethora of cutting-edge applications, software and services, accounting processes are being streamlined and are becoming more efficient. These world-class financial solutions are low-cost, scalable and mobile -- available to not only large enterprises with big budgets, but SMEs as well.The Accounting and Finance Show Hong Kong will bring together the latest technology and solutions, accountancy practices, experts, advisors, consultants and SMEs at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre on 25 - 26 September 2019.Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of Terrapinn, the event organizer, said: "Technology is disrupting all industries and the accounting and finance sector will not be spared. Some accounting personnel fear that they will lose their jobs, but technology will help to speed up processes and make repetitive work redundant. This will, in fact, elevates their skills and secure their positions in the sector."The two-day show will create awareness of the potential of digital solutions amongst the accounting and finance functions of SMEs and accounting practices and will showcase the world's best accounting and finance technology solutions with live demos. The show will also feature prominent speakers from the industry such as Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director, Asia of Xero, Mr. Kenneth Leung, Legislative Councillor of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and award-winning accounting evangelist, Lielette Calleja. Topics include "Automation & accountancy", "Machine learning & AI for accountants" and "Become a pacesetter in the accounting industry"."Accounting and finance technology have evolved such that manual tasks have given way to efficiencies and timely business insights, signifying greater opportunities for accounting/ bookkeeping professionals and business owners alike. The Accounting and Finance Show has beautifully captured the transformation in this space, and we are delighted to join the show again this year in Singapore and Hong Kong to shed light on digitalisation trends, and how businesses and practices can leverage Xero's growing ecosystem to achieve greater success," said Kevin Fitzgerald, Regional Director, Xero Asia.Xero joins the event as Title Sponsor. Other sponsors and exhibitors who are participating include Neat, One Pacific, SAP Concur, Western Union Business Solutions, Kingdee, and RSM Hong Kong.Over 1,500 attendees from businesses and accountancy practices are expected to attend the show. Six free-to-attend conference theatres will run throughout the two days:• Digital Innovation• Money in Money out• Business Financing• Accounting and Bookkeeping• Practice ManagementDetails of the 2-day Show are follows:Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2019Free Admission25 - 26 September 2019HKCEC, Hong KongRegister here for your free pass: http://bit.ly/2Ut3k8N About TerrapinnTerrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals. With our global footprint and offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg, we've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform businesses. In Asia we run 17 pan Asian events; Telecoms, Enterprise Technology, Life Sciences, Transportation, Accounting, Logistics, Education and Renewable Energy sectors. Our events attract 1,000 - 10,000 attendees, in 2020 total attendance across all shows will be in excess of 70,000.



