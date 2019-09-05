LivenPay Confirmed To Be The First Project To be Launched on ‘ZB UP’, The Upgrade Version of ZB Launchpad

AMERICA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 5th, 2019, the Vice President of ZB Group and Founder of Crypto Capital, Ms. Aurora Wong, made an important announcement during her speech at ‘Dasein’ summit in Shanghai. ZB hosted the event along with NOVA and FINWEX.

ZB’s launchpad has just undergone major improvements and upgrades and now it is called ZB UP! The Vice President of ZB Group has confirmed that ZB UP will make its worldwide debut by launching LVN Token from LivenPay.

LivenPay is Australia's biggest loyalty based payment network built on blockchain for all types of consumer facing businesses and is creating the world's first behavioural gamification layer for the offline world. Launched in 2015, LivenPay now connects more than 500,000 users and over 1,000 restaurants in Australia’s largest two cities, Sydney and Melbourne, with a third city, Brisbane, launching soon. Consumers earn 10-30% rewards in LVN (Liven Token) on every transaction they make using LivenPay that they can spend anywhere within the Liven merchant network on future transactions or send to their friends.

The company already facilitates the circulation, storage and payment between consumers and merchants through the issuance of the LVN Token, creating a closed loop for food consumption. LivenPay’s App is called ‘Liven’, and is available on both the Android and iOS app stores, it functions as a mobile payment and loyalty platform for the food and beverage industry - but it is much more than that. It is the world’s first global lifestyle economy for everyday use, by everyday people, and is powered by the blockchain.

How much more exciting real life would be if everything you love to do whether that’s eating out or watching movie are gamified and you are playing game as part of your real life and you will earn status, money, be part of community for completing missions and quest. Liven seeks to solve fundamental problems in traditional loyalty and rewards programmes which fails to implement proper gamification element while enabling cryptocurrency mass-adoption, through the use of a universal network rewards currency, with users participating in an economy in which they transact in-app and are rewarded for their real-world economic activity.

LivenCoin (LVN) is a business backed blockchain token governed by a decentralized Reward Protocol, which gives LVN real-world purchasing power within an existing network of more than 1,000 brick-and-mortar merchants. LivenPay has grown 20% month on month since January 2018, having leveraged intelligent partnerships with leading Point of Sale (POS) terminal providers to achieve a technical reach of more than 25,000 venues through POS integration, with international expansion to 10 more cities happening by the end of 2020.

LVN Token will be launching very soon on ZB, and ZB users will be able to purchase LVN Token with ZB Tokens, and they will enjoy a discounted launching price of the token, based on specific rules of ZB UP.

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institute (NB Nexus), and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world’s largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings includes wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s BitHi.

Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open source their reports and analysis for the public.

Learn more about ZB Group by visiting www.zb.com.



