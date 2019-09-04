Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Susan Davis

“For eighteen years, Rep. Susan Davis has been a fighter for Southern California families and communities in Washington. She’s been a trusted colleague and a dear friend. While saddened to learn that she has decided to make this her last term in the House, I am grateful for her service and for the opportunity I’ve had to work closely with her on so many critical issues. “Since her earlier days as a social worker, Susan has been a tireless advocate for those in need. She has championed the cause of women’s rights and women’s access to health care, and it is because of her hard work that American women no longer need a referral to receive OB/GYN care. As Chair of the Education and Workforce Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, Susan has been a leader on issues concerning access to affordable college and workforce training programs that help Americans get ahead. On the Armed Services Committee, she’s been a strong proponent of a robust national defense and of meeting our commitment to those who serve in uniform. “I join in thanking Susan for her service and her hard work throughout a public service career that included six years in the California State Assembly. The people of San Diego have been fortunate to have her as their voice in Congress, and her colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been equally fortunate to work alongside someone of admirable intellect, geniality, and principle.”