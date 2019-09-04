ENT and Allergy Associates Continues to Strengthen Williamsburg Presence and Expertise

Welcomes Fellowship trained Allergist/Immunologist Ujwala Kaza, MD

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) offers each of their patient’s same day access to board-certified and fellowship trained allergists / immunologists. The Practice, with over 210 physicians and 46 clinical locations is proud to announce that they will add another veteran allergist/Immunologist to its roster to deliver on that promise. Dr. Ujwala Kaza, who joins ENTA from private practice, will begin practicing in the groups Williamsburg, Brooklyn office effective November 1, 2019.



Dr. Kaza earned her bachelors degree in biology at the University of Michigan, where she graduated with Class distinction. She completed medical school at Wayne State University. After completing her Internal Medicine residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan she conducted research in Allergy and Immunology at Washington University in St. Louis. While in St. Louis, she also spent time working in Internal Medicine and urgent care. She then completed her fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at LSU before moving to New York City, where she has been practicing for over 10 years.



Dr. Kaza specializes in both adult and pediatric allergy and immunology. Dr. Kaza is board certified in Allergy and Immunology. In addition, she is a fellow of both the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI). She has presented at both national meetings as well as locally.



Dr. Kaza’s goal is to improve the quality of life of her patients by identifying and treating the underlying cause of their problems. She specializes in a wide range of allergic diseases as well as asthma and immunology. Her treatment approach includes tailoring treatment towards each individual’s needs. She has been recognized as one of New York Times Magazine Superdoctors for several years. In addition, she has received awards from NY Top Docs and has received patients’ choice and compassionate doctor awards from Vitals. In addition to serving on faculty at NYU Medical Center, Dr. Kaza teaches at NYU’s School of Medicine. She treats a wide range of allergic disease including: allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, asthma, food allergy, urticaria, atopic dermatitis, drug allergy, as well as a variety of other immunologic and allergic illnesses.



Each ENTA clinical site offers highly specialized services from allergy testing, allergy treatments, asthma treatments, to immunotherapy. The groups allergists work hand-in-hand with their ENT specialists to provide patients with the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art medical care. Many of the common disorders that are treated by the ear, nose and throat specialist are complications of allergic disease. ENTA’s ENT and allergy physicians work together as a team to provide faster diagnosis and comprehensive treatment so that patients benefit from this close collaboration.



In Williamsburg, Dr. Kaza will serve the needs of patients alongside an elite clinical team, including otolaryngologists Neil Prufer, MD (Fellowship trained in Laryngology) and Stefan Mlot, MD (Fellowship trained in Head and Neck).

The practice is also looking to add a third otolaryngologist in this new state-of-the art office in the Spring of 2020.



Added Dr. Prashant Ponda, ENTAs Director of Allergy, “The opening of Williamsburg has been extremely successful. It is a perfect time to continue to grow the office to serve the patients of Kings County. Dr. Kaza joins us with a stellar reputation and will be sure to provide the highest standard of comprehensive medical care in a patient-centered and compassionate environment.”



Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, added, “ENTA has over 40 Allergists who are vital to our business model, who also cater to our patients’ allergy and immunology needs. Allergies are seeming to become worse and worse every year, and now is not a time to lack in allergist specialists. We are pleased to bring on Dr. Kaza, who is a veteran in her field. Her expertise in the area will surly aide the population of patients suffering from seasonal allergies in Brooklyn.”



About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP



ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 210 physicians practicing in over 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

