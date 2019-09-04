McGrath RentCorp to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it will participate in the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, September 18th. The Company will be presenting at 1:00 p.m. CT.



A simultaneous webcast and presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available for approximately 90 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the presentation.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: Keith E. Pratt EVP & Chief Financial Officer 925-606-9200



