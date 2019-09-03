National Tool Supply Retailer Selects Celebros Search by Bridgeline to Power Commerce Site Search

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), provider of Bridgeline Unbound, a cloud-based Digital Experience Platform consisting of Web Content Management, eCommerce, Community Portals,Marketing Automation, and Enterprise Searchsoftware, announced today that national tool supply retailer selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline to power multiple instances of their online store’s customer search and merchandising experiences.

Bridgeline will provide the retailer with the Celebros Natural Language Search (NLS) technology, including the Machine Learning Algorithms, Dynamic AutoComplete, Merchandising, Search Analytics in addition to two development environments with multiple 36 months’ software subscriptions plus additional implementation services that will improve the customer experience, driving greater online revenue for the Retailer.

The customer plans on utilizing the enterprise search product to improve their user experience, increase conversion rates and drive incremental revenue. Shoppers will be presented with highly accurate and relevant results, dynamic product recommendations and relevant merchandising using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) built-in to the platform that learns from the shopper’s search behavior.

“Our Commerce customers highly value the power of the NLS product to increase findability and drive conversions,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “The Artificial Intelligence uses over 250 natural language and semantic algorithms to understand complex search queries and return highly relevant results.”

About Celebros Search

Celebros Search has emerged as the industry leader in conversion technologies, providing a search solution that employs the most advanced NLP technology available. Celebros Search is the only semantic conversion technology that is available in seven languages. Celebros Search powers hundreds of eCommerce retailers and merchants in 11 countries, including the United States, Europe and Asia, with many on Internet Retailer’s Top 100/500 companies.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Carl Prizzi Bridgeline Digital, Inc EVP Product Marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.