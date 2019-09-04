Associa Branches Host 12th Annual Vendor Fair to Support Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), Legum & Norman (L&N), and Select Community Services (SCS) will be hosting their 12th annual vendor fair to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event will be held on September 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Waterford in Springfield, VA.



The event will provide participants the opportunity to network with more than 300 executives, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors from the top three management companies in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. Last year’s event raised $277,000, bringing the total amount raised to more than $2.6 million to help support those impacted by natural or man-made disasters.



“This event is not only special because it brings together industry leaders, provides vendors the opportunity to present their business plans and bid on future contracts, but it also raises significant money to help support a great cause,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “We can’t wait to meet with vendors and key business partners and strengthen those relationships for the betterment of our communities all while raising money for Associa Cares. We hope to raise even more money this year and look forward to continuing the tradition of helping those in need.”



If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Jaime Valentine with CMC at 703.230.8542 or jvalentine@cmc-management.com or Carol Bhatti with L&N at 703.429.4080 or cbhatti@legumnorman.com.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



