R4G to Reward 10 Super Moms Ultimate All-Star Baseball Kids Fan Experience
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to help fund LA causes; 1st 10 parents to make referrals and help the staffing agency earn exclusive fan baseball reward.
According to Recruiting for Good and Rewarding LA, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "We love to reward super moms who help us make a difference ultimate sport experiences to share with their kids....because fun shouldn't cost an arm and a leg."
1. Enjoy a $1,000 ticket savings reward for All-Star Game.
2. Enjoy a $1,000 ticket savings reward for Home Run Derby.
3. Enjoy a $150 stadium gift card (for food and souvenirs), and $100 ridesharing gift card.
How to Earn Ultimate Super Fan Experience
Be one of the first 10 super moms to successfully participate and make a referral before December 1, 2019.
1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search.
2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the placement made with the referred company to The Ed Asner Family Center; or to a local school in LA, or baseball team (for equipment, uniforms, and team travel).
3. Upon completion of 90 days employment; Recruiting for Good rewards $1,000 All-Star and $1,000 Home Run Derby ticket savings with First Choice Tickets. And also rewards super mom (a $150 stadium gift card,and $100 ridesharing gift card).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "How do we make life great in L.A.? We reward fun for good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com. We help make fundraising fun and rewarding for nonprofits, and schools.
The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org
First Choice Tickets has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. Our office specializes in the very high demand National Finals Rodeo (NFR). We are a personalized ticket agency with an emphasis on reliable and professional customer service. We are proud members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org). www.4tix.com
