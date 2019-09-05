R4G to Reward 10 Super Moms Ultimate All-Star Baseball Kids Fan Experience

Do you love baseball and making a difference join R4G to enjoy both Join Today to Experience 2020 All Star Game and Home Run Derby with Your Kids We Find Companies Talented Professionals and Help Fund Causes + Fun Rewards www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to help fund LA causes; 1st 10 parents to make referrals and help the staffing agency earn exclusive fan baseball reward.

We love to reward super moms who help us make a difference ultimate sport experiences to share with their kids” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Rewarding L.A. Fun to inspire participation and help fund local causes. First 10 parents who successfully participate in R4G by making referrals to help fund local baseball teams (kids), schools, or The Ed Asner Family Center; earn Ultimate All-Star Baseball Kids Fan Experience.According to Recruiting for Good and Rewarding LA, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "We love to reward super moms who help us make a difference ultimate sport experiences to share with their kids....because fun shouldn't cost an arm and a leg." Rewarding 10 Super Moms Ultimate All-Star Baseball Kids Fan Experience1. Enjoy a $1,000 ticket savings reward for All-Star Game.2. Enjoy a $1,000 ticket savings reward for Home Run Derby.3. Enjoy a $150 stadium gift card (for food and souvenirs), and $100 ridesharing gift card.How to Earn Ultimate Super Fan ExperienceBe one of the first 10 super moms to successfully participate and make a referral before December 1, 2019.1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search.2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the placement made with the referred company to The Ed Asner Family Center; or to a local school in LA, or baseball team (for equipment, uniforms, and team travel).3. Upon completion of 90 days employment; Recruiting for Good rewards $1,000 All-Star and $1,000 Home Run Derby ticket savings with First Choice Tickets. And also rewards super mom (a $150 stadium gift card,and $100 ridesharing gift card).Carlos Cymerman adds, "How do we make life great in L.A.? We reward fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com . We help make fundraising fun and rewarding for nonprofits, and schools.The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org First Choice Tickets has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. Our office specializes in the very high demand National Finals Rodeo (NFR). We are a personalized ticket agency with an emphasis on reliable and professional customer service. We are proud members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org). www.4tix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.