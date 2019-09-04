Health Information Exchange Market To Reach USD 2552.9 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Health Information Exchange Market Size – USD 1227.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.4%, Health Information Exchange Industry Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Based on current analysis, the global Health Information Exchange market was valued at USD 1227.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2552.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%. Health information exchange (HIE) is the electronic transformation of healthcare concerned data among medical facilities, health information organizations, companies that require and govern the exchange of this data. Electronic HIE allows healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, pharmacists and patients to suitably access and securely share a patient’s vital medical information electronically thus, improving the speed, quality, safety and cost of patient care. While HIE typically refers to the act of exchanging information between two or more healthcare organizations or providers, it may also refer to an organization that is responsible for facilitating the exchange. The purpose of HIE is to promote the appropriate and secure access and retrieval of a patient's information to improve the cost, quality, safety and speed of patient care. The demand for electronic HIE among care professionals is growing along worldwide efforts to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health care delivery, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the health information exchange market.

Services of the health information exchange market intends to help its providers to reduce medication and medical errors, eliminate unnecessary paper work, provide caregivers with clinical decision support tools for more effective treatment, improve public health monitoring and reporting, improve healthcare quality and reduce healthcare costs.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In the implementation model segment of health information exchange, the hybrid model segment is estimated to grow at a profitable rate due to the linked benefits, such as improved patient care delivery and enhanced operational efficiency of the practices

Based on the applications, the internal interfacing segment is the fastest growing segment with a growing CAGR of 10.1% in the health information exchange market during the forecast period. Internal interfacing is presumed to propel the demand for the health information exchange market

North America dominated the health information exchange market at a market share of 44.4% owing to the existence of enormous companies, supportive settlement policies, and the increasing implementation of HER

GE and Microsoft have announced plans to create a joint venture that will enable care teams to improve quality, performance and the patient experience. The new partnership will deliver something truly different: the industry's first solution focused on enabling population health management to alter the economics of health and wellness

The National Rural Health Resource Center has made available a set of practical HIE resources to assist providers in understanding and implementing Health Information Exchange

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of over 10.6% during the forecast period in the health information exchange market due to the rising disposable income levels, the increased awareness levels amongst healthcare practitioners regarding the healthcare information exchange systems

HIE enables patient engagement, offering patients an electronic copy of their medical information that they can share with their healthcare providers. Research has also found that HIE use can improve patient-provider communication and patient satisfaction

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, the HIE market is segmented on the basis of application, implementation model, solution type, exchange setup type and regions:

Application outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management

Others

Implementation model outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Centralized

Decentralized

Hybrid

Solution type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Portal-Centric

Platform-Centric

Messaging-Centric

Exchange set up (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Private HIE

Public HIE

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

