Cephalosporin Drugs: State of the Global Industry Through 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market size is expected to reach $14.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 3.34% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing incidence of the population suffering from pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea are the main variables contributing to market growth. Increasing R&D operations to create extremely effective & secure medicines and increasing use of combination therapies further enhance the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the side effects of Cephalosporin Drugs and the development of drug-resistant bacterial strains restrict the growth of the market.



Cephalosporin Drugs are categorized together based on the category of bacteria against which they are most efficient. These groups are known as generations. The global Cephalosporin Drugs market is witnessing growth due to an increase in infectious disease incidence, increased R&D operations for combination drug development, and increased financing for antibiotic development. Furthermore, increasing demand for the antibacterial drives the global Cephalosporin Drugs drug market to grow further.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABBOTT Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Baxter International, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Novartis AG.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, by Generation

1.4.2 Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

1.4.4 Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, by Type

1.4.5 Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Generation

3.1 Global First-Generation Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Region

3.2 Global Second-Generation Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Region

3.3 Global Third-Generation Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Region

3.4 Global Fourth-Generation Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Region

3.5 Global Fifth-Generation Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Application

4.1 Global Respiratory Tract Infection Market by Region

4.2 Global Skin Infection Market by Region

4.3 Global Ear Infection Market by Region

4.4 Global Sexually Transmitted Infection Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Route of Administration

5.1 Global Injections Market by Region

5.2 Global Oral Drugs Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Type

6.1 Global Branded Market by Region

6.2 Global Generic Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Region

7.1 North America Cephalosporin Drugs Market

7.2 Europe Cephalosporin Drugs Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Cephalosporin Drugs Market

7.4 LAMEA Cephalosporin Drugs Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 ABBOTT Laboratories

8.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.3 Johnson and Johnson

8.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

8.5 Pfizer, Inc.

8.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

8.7 Bayer AG (Bayer Schering Pharma AG)

8.8 Baxter International, Inc.

8.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.10 Novartis AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a05z10

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.