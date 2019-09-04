CEO Bryan de Lottinville and 20 Execs from Benevity’s Client Community Named to Top 100 CSR Influence Leaders List

Assent Compliance Adds to Groundswell of Recognition for Companies Making Positive Social Impact Through Their Core Business Strategy

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today congratulated 20 executives from its client community, as well as CEO Bryan de Lottinville, for being named to Assent Compliance’s 2019 Top 100 Corporate Social Responsibility Influence Leader list. Independently researched by Lucas Taylor, University of Notre Dame MBA and LDT Consulting, the list recognizes leaders who made a difference in the CSR space in 2019 by contributing education, advocacy and action to issues impacting sustainability, human rights and more.



According to Assent Compliance, “a Top 100 Corporate Social Responsibility Influence Leader embodies corporate social responsibility (CSR), and uses their influence to help others establish or improve their CSR programs. Their efforts contribute to improvements throughout global supply chains, helping individuals and companies make a positive difference.” In addition to de Lottinville, a who’s who of executives from leading companies who partner with Benevity made the list, including:

Lisa Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Policy & Social Initiatives at Apple

Brigitta Witt, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability at T-Mobile

Icema Gibbs, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at JetBlue Airways

Jon Hixson, Vice President, Global Citizenship & Sustainability at Yum! Brands

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, & Chairman & President of the Tiffany & Co. Foundation

The Top 100 Corporate Social Responsibility Influence Leader list is one of several announced in 2019—including Fortune’s Change the World and San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists —that have recognized leaders in the Benevity client community for driving CSR innovation and realizing positive social impact.

“I was surprised and delighted to be included in this group of thought leaders and change agents,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “A confluence of trends—including the recent Statement of Purpose of a Corporation by the Business Roundtable , growing pressure from investors and consumers for companies to have a positive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) profile, new employee engagement opportunities built around pro-social actions and more—suggests that companies should be embracing a more holistic approach to corporate purpose. Together, we are learning what it takes to put ideas into action to make our companies and the world better in tangible and impactful ways.”



About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 12 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 3.5 billion dollars in donations and 20 million hours of volunteering time this year to almost 200,000 charities worldwide.

Media Contact

Amanda Orr

Kickstart for Benevity

1.323.601.5734

press@benevity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.