Stop & Shop’s Connecticut Stores to Donate 5 Cents from Each Paper Bag Purchase to Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound©

Portion of New 10-Cent Paper Bag Fee Will Help Protect the Region’s Waterways

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of its decision to eliminate single-use plastic bags from checkout at all store locations in the state of Connecticut, Stop & Shop today announced that half of the 10-cent fee on paper bags - which took effect yesterday - will be donated to a non-profit dedicated to protecting the local environment. Five cents of the 10-cent fee will be donated to Connecticut Fund for the Environment (CFE)/Save the Sound©, which promotes a healthier, more sustainable environment across Connecticut and the Long Island Sound region, including its rivers, forests, beaches, and coastal marshes. The donation will be made with paper bag purchases at all 91 stores in the state of Connecticut and will be capped at $100,000.



“Since the elimination of single-use plastic bags at checkout just one month ago, Stop & Shop has seen a substantial increase in number of customers using reusable bags,” said Rudy DiPietro, SVP of Operations, Stop & Shop. “We’ve placed a 10-cent fee on paper bags to further encourage our customers to make the switch to reusable, and we’re excited to share that we’re donating a portion of that fee to help protect Long Island Sound and keep Connecticut’s waterways free of pollution.”

CFE/Save the Sound has been making transformative environmental change in Connecticut and around the Sound for 40 years, using science, the law, and people power to protect and restore the region’s land, air, and water. Its team of experts monitors and analyzes coastal water quality, reopens rivers to migratory fish, enforces laws to protect drinking water, and more.

“In 17 years of coastal cleanups in Connecticut, plastic bags and packaging are some of the items our volunteers find most—which is bad news for the birds and fish that eat those bags or get tangled in them,” said Bill Lucey, Soundkeeper at CFE/Save the Sound. “That’s why it’s so inspiring to see customers committed to reducing their plastic use, and companies encouraging use of reusable bags. The support from Stop & Shop’s paper bag fee will help us continue safeguarding our shoreline and strengthening the laws that ensure clean air and clean water for all Connecticut residents.”

For kids and families, Saturdays are “Fun Day” at Stop & Shop and on Saturday, September 7th, Stop & Shop invites families and kids to partake in a special Fun Day activity focused on sustainability. Kids will have the opportunity to color their own reusable tote with crayons and take them home. Limit one bag per child, while supplies last.

To learn more about Stop & Shop's sustainability efforts and commitment to the community, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/. Find more information on CFE/Save the Sound at https://www.ctenvironment.org , and sign up for a beach or river cleanup near you at https://www.ctenvironment.org/iccregistration.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

