Cereal Bar Market Report, 2019-2025 Forecast - Lucrative Opportunities for Cereal Bars Infused with Organic Ingredients

The Global Cereal Bar Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.17% CAGR during the forecast period.



Over the years, cereal bars made of granola and muesli has observed strong growth due to their taste, dietary value, and functionality. Cereal bars infused with organic ingredients, such as dried fruits, are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.



The increasing popularity of cereal bars among sportsmen and young adults is another emerging driver that is anticipated to increase market growth over the forecast period. Athletes need healthy snacking to perform, and they are needed to eat a meal regularly throughout the day. Cereal bars are high in fiber and help in appetite suppression, improved digestive health, and weight management. The demand for these products is, therefore, gaining traction among the sportsmen.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Clif Bar & Company, McKee Foods Corporation, Mars, Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited and The Simply Good Foods Company.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Cereal Bar Market, by Product Type

1.4.2 Global Cereal Bar Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Cereal Bar Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Cereal Bar Market By Product Type

3.1 Global Snack Bars Market by Region

3.2 Global Energy & Nutrition Bars Market by Region

3.3 Global Other Bars Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Cereal Bar Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Hypermarket & Supermarket Market by Region

4.2 Global Food Specialty Stores Market by Region

4.3 Global Convenience Stores Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cereal Bar Market by Region

5.1 North America Cereal Bar Market

5.2 Europe Cereal Bar Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Cereal Bar Market

5.4 LAMEA Cereal Bar Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

6.2 Nestle S.A.

6.3 General Mills, Inc.

6.4 Kellogg Company

6.5 Clif Bar & Company

6.6 McKee Foods Corporation

6.7 Kind LLC

6.8 Mars, Inc.

6.9 Freedom Foods Group Limited

6.10 The Simply Good Foods Company (Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.)



