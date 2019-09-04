More former foster youth could succeed in school with $150,000 investment from United Way of the Lower Mainland

Youth like Soraya Bellou - formerly in foster care, now applying to medical school

United Way of the Lower Mainland is investing an additional $150,000 in the Youth Futures Education Fund, so more B.C. youth who have aged out of foster care can thrive at school - and in life.

When starting college or university, most young people have support from their families to cover living expenses like rent, food and transportation. Unfortunately these supports are not available to everyone, including former youth in care.

Youth like Soraya Bellou.

Growing up, life could be challenging and unstable for Soraya and her family. While she loved being at school and cherished time with her friends, at home things were chaotic. Her family grappled with divorce and the stress of mental health challenges. She was placed in foster care.

Despite these challenges, Soraya completed a bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of British Columbia. She has now completed her MCAT exams, and is awaiting the results of her applications to medical school.

“When you’re young, you have big dreams," said Bellou. "Dreams of graduating high school, going to prom with your crush, moving out of your family’s house and going to university – all with support from your family. But it's different for kids in foster care."



Fortunately Soraya received support with her living expenses from the Youth Futures Education Fund, helping make her dream of a post-secondary education, possible.

"While I was getting my degree in biology at UBC, United Way’s Youth Futures Education Fund gave me the wraparound supports I needed. It relieved the stress of living expenses so I could focus on school. Now, I can continue to pursue my dream of becoming a physician and giving back to others who have experienced difficulties in life.”



The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former foster kids cover living expenses while they advance their education. Anyone receiving a provincial tuition waiver is eligible. Tuition waivers are available to young people who have aged out of foster care, as they study at any one of the 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C., in a union or apprenticeship training program, or at the Native Education College.



“The Youth Futures Education Fund provides former youth in care with the support and guidance to believe in themselves, and to realize they can be successful in post-secondary education," said Kim Winchell, Director of Social Impact at United Way of the Lower Mainland.



"We’re proud to invest an additional $150,000 in this program, so even more youth can reach their full potential.”

This investment illustrates United Way’s commitment to strengthening supports for youth in B.C. The Youth Futures Education Fund is one more innovative way United Way is supporting local residents and responding to emerging needs in our communities.

This fund is made possible by innovative partnerships from many sectors across the province, including partners like Coast Capital Savings and the Province of B.C.

ABOUT THE YOUTH FUTURES EDUCATION FUND



The Youth Futures Education Fund helps youth formerly in foster care pay for their living expenses as they pursue post-secondary education or training.

To access the fund, students should visit the financial aid office of their post-secondary institution.

The fund is governed by an advisory committee comprised of post-secondary institutions, government partners, and philanthropic groups. The fund, originally established in 2015, continues thanks to the leadership and contributions of Coast Capital Savings, United Way of the Lower Mainland, the Province of B.C., the Office of B.C.’s Representative for Children and Youth, Provincial Employees Community Services, Ralmax Properties, the VCC Faculty Association, the Victoria Foundation and the Vancouver Foundation. Government ministries, individuals and foundations have also contributed to the Youth Futures Education Fund, including United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island, the B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training; and the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development. The fund is housed at the Vancouver Foundation and managed by United Way of the Lower Mainland.

Special thanks to Coast Capital Savings, United Way of the Lower Mainland and the Province of B.C. for their ongoing leadership and support of the Youth Futures Education Fund.



FACTS AND FIGURES

Basic living expense for students are almost $20,000 per year, on average.

92% of B.C. parents with children under 30 support them financially.

There are just over 6,000 children in government care in B.C.

Last year, over $450,000 was distributed to 361 students, through the Youth Futures Education Fund.

The average support per student is $1341.

30% of students supported from the Youth Futures Education Fund, are indigenous.

Only 4% of students who use the Youth Futures Education Fund withdraw from their studies – an incredibly low drop-out rate for students with such complex barriers.

The most common way students use Youth Futures funding is to buy books for school.

The Youth Futures Education Fund has helped over 600 students since 2015.

