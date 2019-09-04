Global Position Sensors Market by Type, Application, Contact Type, Output, End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Position Sensors Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Position Sensors Market size is expected to reach $8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for these sensors is driven by smaller form factor, less power consumption, higher feature integration, and low cost. Currently, significant investments in R&D by key players have helped to develop smart and intelligent sensor systems for different novel applications in automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, and healthcare.



For instance, Balluff announced to launch Micropulse hazardous area linear Position Sensors, which offers new features such as non-contact, wear-free, magnetostriction technology for long-term reliability, and better performance.



The Position Sensors market is one of the outstandingly increasing markets due to increasing investment in manufacturing infrastructure, integration of Position Sensors in modern automobiles, and growing adoption of Position Sensors in the aerospace industry.



Position Sensors are used to measure the movement of a body from its reference or initial position. They measure the linear or angular position about a fixed point or arbitrary reference. Automation taking place in manufacturing and industrial units and it is one of the major drivers of the Position Sensors market. Position Sensors are used in an extensive variety of industrial and commercial applications, from Aerospace, Manufacturing, and ICT.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sick AG, Balluff GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Infineon Technologies AG.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Position Sensors Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Position Sensors Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Position Sensors Market, by Contact Type

1.4.4 Global Position Sensors Market, by Output

1.4.5 Global Position Sensors Market, by End User

1.4.6 Global Position Sensors Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Position Sensors Market by Type

4.1.1 Global Position Sensors Rotary Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Position Sensors Linear Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Position Sensors Market by Application

5.1.1 Global Position Sensors Machine Tools Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Position Sensors Test Equipment Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Position Sensors Motion Systems Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Position Sensors Material Handling Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Position Sensors Robotics Market by Region

5.1.6 Global Other Application Position Sensors Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Position Sensors Market by Contact Type

6.1.1 Global Non-Contact Type Position Sensors Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Contact Type Position Sensors Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Position Sensors Market by Output

7.1.1 Global Digital Position Sensors Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Analog Position Sensors Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Position Sensors Market by End User

8.1.1 Global Manufacturing Position Sensors Market by Region

8.1.2 Global Automotive Position Sensors Market by Region

8.1.3 Global Aerospace Position Sensors Market by Region

8.1.4 Global Packaging Position Sensors Market by Region

8.1.5 Global Healthcare Position Sensors Market by Region

8.1.6 Global Consumer Electronics Position Sensors Market by Region

8.1.7 Global Others Position Sensors Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Position Sensors Market by Region

9.1 North America Position Sensors Market

9.2 Europe Position Sensors Market

9.3 Asia-Pacific Position Sensors Market

9.4 LAMEA Position Sensors Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Sick AG

10.2 Balluff GmbH

10.3 Honeywell International Inc.

10.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

10.5 STMicroelectronics N.V.

10.6 Denso Corporation

10.7 Emerson Electric Co.

10.8 Continental AG

10.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive)

10.10 Infineon Technologies AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umg3ob

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.