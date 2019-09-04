High Temperature Refractory Insulation Materials: Worldwide Markets Forecast to 2024 - Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market: Analysis By Material (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate), End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market was valued at USD 4.73 Billion in the year 2018.



Key responsible factors for high demand of High Temperature Refractory Insulation Materials include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Refractories products have been finding its major applications in manufacturing process for steel, iron, glass, ceramics, metal and cement industries. Moreover, Iron & steel and glass & ceramics industries are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years owing to the growing applications.



Emerging trend for the high temperature refractory insulation material market is consolidation in the refractory manufacturing industry. In order to survive in the global market and successfully retain their competitive advantage, the currently existing refractory product manufacturers are inducing to consolidate their resources.



Additionally, the innovation and technological advancement has enabled the emergence of several refractory products with long lasting and efficient features. Rising concern for safety in the work place environment, backed with various advantages offered by these refractory products according to the temperature range and raw materials is also augmenting the market growth rate.



The major leading players like Morgan Advanced Materials and Etex Group with their businesses in high temperature insulation are focused on new product development to provide to their growing demand in emerging economies.



Scope of the Report



Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Material - Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate, Others

Analysis by End Users- Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others

Regional High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market - America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis - High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Market Attractiveness Charts - By Material, By End-User, By Region

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Morgan Advanced Materials, Unifrax Corporation, RHI Magnesita, Shinagawa refractories, Bnz Materials Inc., IBIDEN, Pacor Inc, Etex Group, Isolite Insulating Products Co, Ltd, Almatis GmbH

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Focus on customer and end market

3.2 Focus towards energy efficient solutions

3.3 Asia-Pacific region to witness the fastest growth



4. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material: Market Product overview



5. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material: Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Consolidation in the Refractory Manufacturing Industry

5.1.2 Investment in Research & Development

5.1.3 Digitalization in Manufacturing Process

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Need for Energy Saving

5.2.2 Growth in Industrial Sector

5.2.3 New Innovation on Products

5.2.4 Growing Demand from Steel Industry

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Environment Concern Related to Refractories

5.3.2 Up-Gradation & Maintenance Cost

5.4 Competitive Landscape

5.4.1 Competitive Landscape

5.4.2 Product Benchmarking

5.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.4.4 SWOT Analysis



6. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



7. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market Analysis

7.1 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

7.2 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2019-2024

7.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.4 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, Segmental Analysis: By Material Type (Ceramic Fibre, Insulating Firebrick, Calcium Silicate, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

7.5 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, By Material Type Market Share

7.6 Market Opportunity of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market- By Material type

7.7 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, Segmental Analysis: By End users Type (Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

7.8 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, By End Users Type Market Share

7.9 Market Opportunity of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market- By End Users type



8. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

8.2 Market opportunity Chart of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market - By Region



9. Americas High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market Analysis



10. Europe High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market Analysis



11. APAC High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market Analysis



12. Rest of World High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Morgan Advanced Materials

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales & Annual Net Profit For the period, Year 2014-2018

13.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geographic & Business Application Segment - Year 2018

13.2 Unifrax Corporation

13.3 RHI Magnesita

13.4 Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.

13.5 Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

13.6 Bnz Materials Inc.

13.7 IBIDEN

13.8 Pacor Inc.

13.9 Etex Group

13.10 Almatis GmbH



