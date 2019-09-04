$10.7Bn Garage Equipment Market by Type, Application, Installation, Function, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garage Equipment Market by Type (OEM, Independent), Application (Body Shop, Diagnostic & Testing, Emission, Lifting, Wheel & Tire, Washing), Installation (Mobile, Fixed), Function (Mechanical, Electronic), Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The garage equipment market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The study covers the garage equipment market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as garage type, application, installation, function, vehicle, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.



The garage equipment market comprises major manufacturers such as Arex Test Systems B.V. (Netherland), Gray Manufacturing Company Inc. (US), Snap-On Incorporated (US), Vehicle Service Group (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Maha Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. (Germany), Boston Garage Equipment Ltd. (UK) and many others.

The rising demand for vehicle & passenger safety features, connectivity services, superior exhaust systems, and low emission engines in the automotive industry are driving the growth of garage equipment market



Factors such as the increasing demand for pre-owned vehicles, rising vehicle inspection mandates, stringent emission regulations, and adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the market. However, international trade regulations and increasing competition are the key challenges in the automotive garage equipment market.



Increasing emphasis on low emission and zero-emission vehicles is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period



Increasing concerns over air pollution and global warming have forced the governments of several countries to enforce strict emission policies and regulations for ICE vehicles. Launch of new vehicles with low emission engines to comply with the emission standards will require more emission testing equipment. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to change the outlook of the garage equipment market. More EV sales would accentuate the need for new tools to diagnose batteries and related circuitries. Such measures are likely to drive the garage equipment market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies, such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for garage equipment. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. The key driver for the garage equipment market in this region is growing concern over increasing pollution levels in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The government imposed stringent emission standards to tackle the emission level. Existing vehicles must go through periodic emission tests for roadworthiness. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are taking initiatives to reduce emission by adopting a hybrid, plug-in, fuel cell, and battery electric vehicles. Japan has proposed strict guidelines to reduce carbon emission for passenger cars by 2020. The rising demand for clean, safe, and smart mobility in China, India, and Japan would foster the growth of garage equipment market.



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



North America will have the largest market share for garage equipment during the forecast period. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has fostered the growth of the automotive industry in the region. The US, which has traditionally been a global technological leader, is the largest automotive market in North America. The large customer base and high disposable income levels in the country have fueled the demand for premium connected vehicles. The increasing number of these vehicles would boost the market for garage equipment in the future.

Also, strict safety regulations imposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have compelled OEMs to provide advanced safety features controlled by onboard ECU. Periodic diagnosis of ECU is required for the proper functioning of such essential safety features. These regulations, combined with solid EV infrastructure, would drive the demand for more garage equipment in the North America region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall garage equipment market.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Macro Indicator Analysis



7 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Garage Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM Authorized

7.3 Independent Garage



8 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Car

8.3 Commercial Vehicle



9 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Application Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Body Shop Equipment

9.3 Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

9.4 Emission Equipment

9.5 Lifting Equipment

9.6 Washing Equipment

9.7 Wheel & Tire Equipment

9.8 Others



10 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Installation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fixed

10.3 Mobile



11 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Function Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Electronic

11.3 Mechanical



12 Automotive Garage Equipment Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia-Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 RoW



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Cemb S.P.A.

14.2 Boston Garage Equipment

14.3 Aro Equipments

14.4 Arex

14.5 Vehicle Service Group

14.6 Continental AG

14.7 Robert Bosch

14.8 Gray Manufacturing Company

14.9 Snap-On Incorporated

14.10 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co. Ltd.

14.11 Hennessy Industries

14.12 Maha Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co.

14.13 Beissbarth Automotive Service Equipment

14.14 Key Players from Other Regions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwqv76

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.