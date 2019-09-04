The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RLGY, CARB, NTAP and CVS

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 to May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RLGY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 to July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

During the class period, Carbonite, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the CARB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carbonite-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)

Class Period: May 22, 2019 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

The complaint alleges NetApp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NTAP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: on behalf of all former Aetna Inc. shareholders who acquired CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, CVS made false and/or misleading statements in connection with its acquisition of Aetna and/or failed to disclose that: (a) by the end of 2017, CVS's financial condition and expected earnings had deteriorated as a result of rising costs and poor results being experienced in the long-term care ("LTC") unit associated with the 2015 acquisition of Omnicare; (b) in 2017, deteriorating conditions and prospects in CVS 's LTC unit prompted CVS to undertake hasty acquisitions of LTC pharmacies to compensate for the declining LTC business and/or mask the expected LTC goodwill impairment ahead of the planned Acquisition; (c) although negative LTC performance factors prompted CVS and the CVS Individual Defendants to make hasty LTC pharmacy acquisitions in 2017, those same negative factors were being overlooked and ignored for purposes of undertaking, disclosing, and reporting the results of LTC goodwill impairment tests throughout 2017, in violation of GAAP; (d) the LTC goodwill being carried on CVS's books as a result of the Omnicare acquisition was being carried at inflated values that would require billions of dollars in impairment charges that would be charged against earnings; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, CVS's true business metrics and financial prospects were not as the Offering Documents represented.

Get additional information about the CVS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-submission-form-2?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.