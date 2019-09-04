View Systems Inc. (VSYM) Begins Manufacturing Process for Homeopathic Cannabis Products to Capture Market Share in Colombia.

/EIN News/ -- The Company is also taking orders for their award winning Homeland Security products.

Barranquilla, Colombia, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: VSYM), an SEC reporting company, that has developed Advanced Weapons Detection Systems for over 20 years, announced today their cannabis subsidiary in Colombia, Sannabis S.A.S., has begun making a homeopathic line of products. “In July we announced the development of a new homeopathic line and today we’re pleased to announce we have begun the manufacturing process to bring these products to market,” stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc.

Sannabis has ordered packaging for over 10,000 products, which come in the following presentations branded under Cannabis 3D.

Gels Drops Nasal Sprays Pellets Creams Drinkable Vials (shots)

To view a list of the products with description visit, https://drive.google.com/open?id=1xEfwoFIcOjww5O52ySq9JvGpp4CqM8Mr

View Systems has been a publicly traded company making an award winning weapons detection system for over 20 years. Recently John Campo, a Colombian American businessman, joined the Board to steer manufacturing of their weapons detection system to Colombia, and to capitalize on the burgeoning new Cannabis/Hemp industry by acquiring Colombian hemp product maker, Sannabis. Mr. Campo was a co-founder of Sannabis in 2014. Sannabis and their partners have been promoting the non illicit use of industrial, cosmetic, and nutraceutical hemp in Colombia since 1997. Click here to view a video and timeline of the evolution of Sannabis, https://www.sannabis.co/labor-social

View Systems also has over 500 security units installed around the World mainly in government buildings, courthouses, correctional facilities, and schools. Recent domestic terrorist acts in places like Big Box Stores, malls, and restaurant/bars have opened the door for View Systems to roll out solutions incorporating their proven technology. The Company has filed provisional patents for elements of an enhanced technology and will be introducing the new branded solution to Big Box Stores.

View Systems has been taking pre orders for their ViewScan products from international distributors as well as domestic customers interested in their newer application. Sannabis has also been taking orders for its all natural cannabis/hemp products from around the World.

View Systems’ Advanced Weapons Detection System is one of a kind and has won many awards throughout the years. The Company developed the the product that won a major 2019 Security Industry Award. Their systems are installed and still in operation in many cases for over 10 years at: the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington D.C., Camp David, The White House Communications Agency (WHCA), IRS-Boston Field Office, all Maryland Department of Corrections facilities, most High Schools in the Detroit Public School System, Courthouses in 20 counties in Georgia, Courthouses in San Bernardino, CA, and many, many more installations including banks, seaports, and police stations across the United States. Internationally, View Systems’ portals have been purchased by the Army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other foreign entities.

About View Systems Inc:

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Sannabis to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets. ViewScan is installed at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Washington, DC headquarters, IRS buildings, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used by the Secret Service at events for the Clinton Global Initiative, where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

About Sannabis S.A.S:

Sannabis S.A.S. ( www.sannabis.co ) was established in 2014 to develop medicinal cannabis products on an Indigenous reservation in Colombia’s Department of Cauca. Anecdotally these products have helped many people with a wide variety of illnesses. In 2018, Sannabis and their partners applied for all the necessary licenses to continue providing medicines obliging by Colombia’s new medical marijuana legislation.

Contact:

View Systems, Inc./ Sannabis

John Campo, President

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia

jcampo@viewsystems.com



