Price Digests Announces 2020 ‘Highest Retained Value Awards’ Winners for Commercial Trucks

The Only Trucking Industry Award that Recognizes Top Commercial Trucks with the Best Retained Value

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Price Digests , the leading vehicle values and specs data provider for over 100 years, today announces the winners of the 2nd annual Price Digests Highest Retained Value Awards (HRVA), the only industry awards program that leverages residual values of the commercial trucks to recognize those that hold their value the best.



“The Truck Blue Book analyst team is excited to enter our second year of the Price Digests Highest Retained Value Awards,” notes Jessica Carr, Price Digests Data Analytics Manager and the leading trucking expert within Price Digests. “We remain focused on providing reliable residual values for all classes of the commercial trucks represented on the market. The Highest Retained Value Awards provides us the opportunity to utilize our deep industry expertise in truck valuation and connect with the trucking industry leaders to recognize the success of their best products in nine categories. The awards are a representation of our core mission to provide asset data that drives a competitive advantage.”

The HRVA award is presented in nine categories within Class 3-8 trucks, ranging from light to heavy-duty models. The winners represent the model series in each truck category projected to retain the highest percentage of their original value over a five-year period.

The winners will be presented with the Highest Retained Value Award trophies on October 28, 2019 at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, GA. The full list of 2019 Price Digests Highest Retained Value Award finalists, including the methodology used to determine program winners, can be viewed at https://pricedigests.com/residual-value-awards .

About Price Digests

For over 100 years, Price Digests has served the vehicle data needs of the insurance, finance, government, and dealer markets through its portfolio of VIN Decoding, Specs and Market Value data solutions for the commercial truck, passenger vehicle, marine, powersport, and recreational vehicle asset classes. Our data solutions help enterprises drive competitive advantage through asset data workflow efficiencies while also playing a pivotal role in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and risk mitigation of assets.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

