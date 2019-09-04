Coinvention 2019 to Offer Unique and Exciting Opportunities during Philadelphia Blockchain Week

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Coinvention 2019 will bring a host of unique learning and networking experiences in the cryptocurrency and blockchain field to Philadelphia. Hosted in the luxurious Loews Philadelphia hotel, this two-day event will span September 20-21, 2019, and will feature a number of classes, events and networking opportunities.



The conference kicks off at 11 AM on Friday, September 20th, giving guests full access to enjoy the exhibitor hall located in Common Wealth Hall. This room boasts high ceiling and elegant decor, as well as 6,000 square feet of space for vendors, perfect for networking and discovering new companies.

One of the biggest events of conference, the Co.Invent Hackathon, begins 2 PM on the 20th and runs for two days before ending at 2 PM on the 22nd. The Hackathon is part of a series of activities offered by Philadelphia Blockchain Week, which runs from September 13-21. The free Co.Invent Hackathon event will feature workshops, as well as competitions, the latter of which will offer top prizes. Join over 100 other developers to learn, practice and compete, all while making valuable connections with peers and recruiters alike.

Friday evening will include a Master Class on crowdfunding, hosted in the stunning Regency Ballroom, which boasts state-of-the-art technology alongside gorgeous architecture. With seating limited to 1,000 and speakers at the forefront of the industry, these Master Classes are sure to fill up quickly. Following the lesson, guests are invited to attend this year’s Networking Mixer as they enjoy both the beautiful city of Philadelphia, as well as the company of other professionals in the fields of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Saturday will begin bright and early at 8 AM to feature another Master Class: Doing Business in Dubai. Afterwards, Coinvention’s Mastermind Sessions begin. These ingenious events offer groups the opportunity to come together to solve problems and help each other improve their skills. These sessions, which run from 10 AM to 5 PM, cover a variety of groups, including journalists, traders, producers and start-ups, providing a diverse array of skillsets.

Finally, for guests who aren’t still busy hacking, Coinvention 2019 will end with a bang, featuring an 8-hour party – Coinvent at the Party – which will run from 6 PM to 2 AM. With so many influential people to meet, guests won’t have time to sleep as they take advantage of this unique networking opportunity.

To learn more and secure tickets for Coinvention 2019 Philadelphia, visit https://coinvention.io

To register for the free Coinvention Hackathon, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/coinvention-hackathon-free-tickets-53987049719

To learn more about Philadelphia Blockchain Week, visit https://philadelphiablockchainweek.com/

Coinvention Contact:

Coinvention

Philadelphia, PA

www.coinvention.io

info@coinvention.io

Corporate Communications:

CryptoCurrencyWire

1324 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10128

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



