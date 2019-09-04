Logic Supply Partners With Gorilla Technology to Launch Intelligent Network Video Recorders at GSX 2019

Small form factor, industrial and rugged devices are intended for physical security applications that require high reliability in challenging environments.

Logic Supply builds hardware that's engineered to last, and we're excited to add their line of industrial and rugged computers to our growing AI ecosystem.” — Dr. Spincer Koh, CEO of Gorilla Technology

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial and IoT computer hardware manufacturer, Logic Supply (www.logicsupply.com) has partnered with video intelligence software experts Gorilla Technology to launch a line of ultra-durable smart NVRs, which will make their debut at this year's Global Security Exchange (GSX). Leveraging Gorilla Technology's Intelligent Video Analytics Recorder (IVAR™) platform, these new hardened devices provide event-based surveillance solutions that effectively search and track people, vehicles or objects, and provide predictive models in an effort to anticipate crime before it happens.

"The landscape of physical security has seen a seismic shift with the explosion of IoT and connected devices," says Logic Supply Partnership Manager Johnny Chen. "Gorilla's edge AI video analytics, combined with our rugged computing hardware, allows for so much more than passive monitoring. By building models of locations and property, alerts can be configured that will give users unprecedented insight into behavior, and help them identify suspicious behavior to potentially avoid loss or vandalism, and protect public safety."

Gorilla IVAR technology is certified as the first IVA-based security software partner to integrate the Intel® OpenVINO™ Distribution Toolkit. This enables Gorilla edge devices from Logic Supply to conduct one and a half times greater video feed real-time analytics, without the need for a GPU.

"The solutions being built by innovators in the security industry demand reliable hardware that can survive wherever it's needed," says Dr. Spincer Koh, CEO of Gorilla Technology. "Security installations in mobile, outdoor or otherwise challenging environments come with a range of challenges that standard computer hardware simply isn't equipped to handle. Logic Supply builds hardware that's engineered to last, and we're excited to add their line of industrial and rugged computers to our growing AI ecosystem."

Full specs and pricing for Logic Supply hardware with Gorilla can be found by visiting www.logicsupply.com/markets/gorilla, or by contacting a Logic Supply Solution Specialist at +1 802 861 1590 in the US or +31 88 5200 700 in the EU. Logic Supply hardware will be featured in the Gorilla Technology booth (#2346) at the Global Security Exchange, taking place September 8-12 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Logic Supply

A global industrial PC company focused on hardware for the IoT edge, Logic Supply designs highly-configurable computers engineered for reliability. Their systems operate in the harshest environments and power innovation in the evolving Internet of Things. Fueled by a unique direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design and a powerful online platform, Logic Supply offers computers “designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days.” Founded in 2003, the company has served over 70,000 customers. Logic Supply has offices in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. Learn more about why innovators choose to "Build It With Logic" at www.logicsupply.com or on Twitter @LogicSupply.

About Gorilla Technology

Gorilla Technology, a privately held company established in 2001, is a global leader in video intelligence, network intelligence and IoT technology. It develops a wide range of video-centric and content management solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cybersecurity.



