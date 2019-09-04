An exclusive interview with Jacksonville Jaguar’s Team Doctor, Kevin Kaplan, M.D. of Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL

How ORHub, Inc. Product, Surgical Spotlight® helps Dr. Kaplan to Dramatically Reduce Costs in Surgery while Enhancing Patient Care

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORHub Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (“ORHub” or the “Company”), a Microsoft Silver Partner and cloud-based healthcare intelligence company focused on the business of surgery, today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview via NetworkNewsAudio, a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution, featuring Dr. Kevin Kaplan and his use of ORHub’s product Surgical Spotlight® at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, to dramatically reduce surgical case cost and support hospital initiatives, reducing operating room costs when applying Surgical Spotlight to his orthopedic cases.



NNW’s Stuart Smith is joined by Dr. Kevin Kaplan, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in advanced arthroscopic joint surgery, sports medicine and general orthopedics in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Kaplan is also the head team physician for the Jacksonville Jaguars football team. As a proponent of ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight®, Dr. Kaplan is leading the charge with Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville to reduce surgical costs and improve patient access.

ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight® is a cloud-based analytics tool that helps administrators, nurse leaders and surgeons make improved business decisions by supplying data in real time with a daily Surgical Receipt and metric tracking at a glance. A unique tool that allows partnership and transparency for surgeons and OR leadership with a daily run-down of material cost of each surgical case. It is an unprecedented tool, that along with other key performance indicators can provide the necessary information for immediate behavior changes and the development of a clinical team and systems approach to dramatically reduce surgical costs, labor costs, and improve patient access.

“Having real-time data to really make changes in how we treat our patients and how we operate on a daily basis has been invaluable,” Dr. Kaplan said. “Because with better efficiency comes better patient care, better outcomes, and obviously, from a financial standpoint is much better for the hospital and for surgeons alike.”

The U.S. surgical market continues to grow, with over 5,500 hospitals and 6,100 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) performing over 50 million medical procedures annually. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global health care analytics market will approach $50 billion by 2024 with a five-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 28.3% from 2019.

About ORHub Inc.

ORHub is a growth-stage data analytics company on a mission to optimize the Business of Surgery through lean process improvement. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the Azure cloud to help customers unlock the power in their data captured in the OR. Surgical Spotlight® helps providers harness that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and get leaders back to their primary focus: improving care, increasing patient access and reducing costs. A first-of-kind team building tool brings all stakeholders together with regular and accessible information. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ORHub.com .

