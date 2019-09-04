SinglePoint to Present Hemp Cigarettes at National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Exhibition, Over 23,000 Attendees, Booth 5653

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) is pleased to announce the company will be presenting its latest product by Pure, a 100% American grown smokable Hemp Cigarette. In booth 5653, SinglePoint will be displaying the Pure product and showcasing it to major store chains among others at the show that draws over 23,000 attendees.



BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research projects that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024 while New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co, estimates that the market could pull in $15 billion by 2025. The smokable hemp market currently represents approximately 2% of the overall CBD market, but with a 250% growth from 2017 to 2018, Brightfield Group, a Chicago-based cannabis market research firm, identifies dried and smokable hemp flowers as one of the fastest-growing segments of the CBD market.

“I am very excited to be back at NACS . In 96’ I was distributing cigars at this show and that ended up growing to 30,000 accounts stemming from this show. We believe this is going to be a huge success for us and we are excited to launch this product at the largest, most respected show in the industry,” Greg Lambrecht CEO SinglePoint.

About NACS

Every year, the NACS Show brings together convenience and fuel retailing industry professionals for four days of learning, buying and selling, networking and fun — all designed to help participants grow their bottom line.

Who Attends

As convenience and fuel retailing’s premier industry event, the NACS Show attracts more than 23,500 industry stakeholders from around the world. Buyers and sellers come together to conduct business and learn from one another — all in an environment rich with new ideas and partnerships. The NACS Show is the place to network and connect with convenience and fuel retailing industry peers and experts.

All About the Expo

The 400,000 sq. ft. expo is where you will discover thousands of the latest products and services that c-stores sell and use every day. The expo is segmented into six categories: Fuel Equipment & Services, Food Equipment & Foodservice Programs, Candy/Snacks, Facility Development & Store Operations, Merchandise and Technology. Each area of the expo gives you a one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience that can’t be matched anywhere else.

Acting as a launch pad for the future, the Cool New Products Preview Room is just what its name implies. It’s loaded with new innovations, products, services and other growth opportunities. The preview room is segmented into five areas to help you easily locate new products: Facility Operations, Foodservice, Fuel Equipment & Services, Merchandise, Candy & Snacks and Technology. Here, you can capture product details and access exhibitor contact information, as well as print your custom “shopping list” for a visit to the main expo.

Learning Opportunities

Hear from visionary retailers and industry influencers at NACS Show education sessions, designed by your peers to solve the challenges you are facing and to help you compete for the time and attention of consumers in today’s disruptive marketplace. With learning opportunities ranging from best practices, to fully reimagining your business, to technology innovations, there are education sessions specific to every store size and convenience role. See what good ideas are in store for you at this year’s NACS Show!

Source - https://www.nacsshow.com/Learn

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed , the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SinglePoint Inc. Pure--100% American grown smokable Hemp Cigarette



