Fluidigm Launches Imaging Mass Cytometry Immuno-Oncology Panel Kits and Advanced CyTOF Software at the 2019 World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC)

Fluidigm Showcases Immuno-Oncology Imaging Innovations at WMIC to Advance Translational and Clinical Cancer Research

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), the global leader in highly multiplexed single-scan tissue imaging, today announced the launch of three new Imaging Mass Cytometry™ Maxpar® Human Immuno-Oncology Panel Kits and an advanced CyTOF® Software solution at the World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC), in Montreal, Canada.



“Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC™) is leading the way in transforming the future of highly multiplexed imaging by empowering researchers across the globe to gain an unprecedented view into the tissue microenvironment,” said Chris Linthwaite, Chief Executive Officer of Fluidigm. “IMC is powering exciting new advancements in our understanding of the immunome, cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and more. We are excited to showcase our latest innovations at the World Molecular Imaging Congress as a Silver Sponsor, fueling our expansion into the imaging market and democratization of this powerful technology.”

Featured Innovations

The Hyperion™ Imaging System enables highly multiplexed cellular phenotyping in tissue and tumor microenvironments, all from a single scan using Imaging Mass Cytometry . Ideal for formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) or fresh tumor tissues, IMC has powered more than 35 research publications around the world and is helping to advance clinical research in a growing number of clinical trials.

enables highly multiplexed cellular phenotyping in tissue and tumor microenvironments, all from a single scan using . Ideal for formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) or fresh tumor tissues, IMC has powered more than 35 research publications around the world and is helping to advance clinical research in a growing number of clinical trials. New IMC Maxpar panel kits for immuno-oncology contain a powerful mix of non-overlapping metal-conjugated antibodies to deeply profile tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, immune cell activation states or tissue architecture. These new panels can be easily mixed and matched or combined as an 18-marker panel to broadly profile immune infiltrates across a range of human cancer types and treatment modalities. Customization is also simplified using CyTOF technology, enabling researchers to easily add new markers to support specific translational and clinical research studies.

New advanced CyTOF Software streamlines the selection and acquisition of multiple regions of interest (ROIs) from each slide with an enhanced user experience. Researchers can remotely annotate each ROI using bright field reference images to guide automated batch acquisition of highly multiplexed images on the Hyperion Imaging System at 1-micron resolution. During image acquisition, researchers can also visualize multiplexed images in real time across all detection channels to ensure data quality.

WMIC 2019 Workshop

On Friday, September 6, Fluidigm will host an IMC workshop at the World Molecular Imaging Congress. Andrew Quong, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Fluidigm, will lead the session and provide opening remarks. Noel de Miranda, PhD, Principal Investigator at Leiden University Medical Center, will present his research using a 40-marker IMC panel to characterize the cancer immune microenvironment. He will be followed by Stephanie Ling, PhD, Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca. Stephanie will share how she is using Imaging Mass Cytometry in conjunction with mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) to gain greater understanding of biological and pathophysiological processes.

KOL Meeting

On Friday evening, Fluidigm will host a private networking event for leaders in the imaging community. At the dinner event, participants will have an opportunity to meet with expert IMC users from both academia and pharma to learn about the benefits of highly multiplexed imaging. Designed to accelerate adoption of IMC in new imaging cores, this unique event will enable participants to learn best practices firsthand and build new relationships with the growing IMC community.

More information on IMC products and research presentations at WMIC can be obtained at Fluidigm Booth 401.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com .

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Hyperion, Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statement for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding anticipated benefits of newly introduced products and the growth and potential of Fluidigm products for mass cytometry and Imaging Mass Cytometry. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Media:

Michaeline Bunting

Senior Director, Marketing

650 737 4190

michaeline.bunting@fluidigm.com

Investors:

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

650 416 7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com



